Dec. 8 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 807 new positive results with 89 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, DHHS announced 807 new positive test results for COVID-19 and a daily PCR test positivity rate of 5.4%. Today’s results include 527 people who tested positive by PCR test and 280 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 5,818 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Included in the results reported today are cases from the following days:

12/3: 91 new cases today, for an updated total of 889

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eighty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (262), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (145), Merrimack (93), Strafford (68), Belknap (24), Cheshire (21), Grafton (19), Carrol (14), Coos (12), and Sullivan (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (89) and Nashua (35). The county of residence is being determined for 20 new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

There are currently 211 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 26,623 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 849 (3%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated December 8, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 26,623 Recovered 20,239 (76%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 566 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 5,818 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 849 (3%) Current Hospitalizations 211 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 446,689 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 33,615 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 58,936 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 336

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 12/01 12/02 12/03 12/04 12/05 12/06 12/07 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,184 1,163 1,277 1,087 1,499 820 1,172 1,172 LabCorp 1,607 1,234 832 1,847 1,393 1,000 1,538 1,350 Quest Diagnostics 1,488 1,008 1,192 1,670 1,642 1,198 849 1,292 Mako Medical 4 189 191 398 183 99 201 181 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 595 884 740 879 601 507 2 601 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 633 651 464 698 272 372 313 486 Other Laboratory* 2,157 2,148 1,539 2,589 1,582 890 664 1,653 University of New Hampshire** 1,202 757 1,547 1,769 1 0 1,956 1,033 Total 8,870 8,034 7,782 10,937 7,173 4,886 6,695 7,768 Antibody Laboratory Tests 12/01 12/02 12/03 12/04 12/05 12/06 12/07 Daily Average LabCorp 13 8 13 9 21 0 0 9 Quest Diagnostics 23 29 38 35 23 1 8 22 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 2 5 13 7 1 1 0 4 Other Laboratory* 10 15 9 11 0 2 15 9 Total 48 57 73 62 45 4 23 45

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.