Dec. 8: Bird carving exhibit kicks off with artist’s reception at Griffin Free Library

AUBURN, NH – Auburn artist Deirdre (Dee) Cleary will be displaying her carved bird works at Griffin Free Library, 22 Hooksett Road in Auburn, from December 8, 2023, through January 12, 2024. The exhibit will open with an artist’s reception on December 8 from 5-8 p.m. Cleary will informally discuss her work and will be joined by Master Bird Carver, Don Combs, also of Auburn, who will demonstrate how to carve a bird from a wood block. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of Griffin Free Library.

The exhibit will feature songbirds and waterfowl carved from basswood, cedar, or tupelo. Cleary, who has devoted most of her career to clay sculpture and abstract painting, says that she enjoys carrying on the traditional art form of bird carving. “Transforming a block of wood into a bird is a journey, and takes countless hours to carve and paint. With each bird, I gain a better understanding and appreciation for these wonderful feathered creatures,” she explains.

The December 8th reception is free and open to the general public. For more information, please call Auburn’s Griffin Free Library at (603) 483-5374.