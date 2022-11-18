Dec. 7: Special screening of ‘Paris is Burning’ at Red River Theatres with post-film discussion

CONCORD, NH – Red River Theatres will host on December 7, 2022, at 6 p.m, a one-night-only screening of the 1990 documentary Paris is Burning, followed by a post-film discussion with special guest, Cece Suazo. Paris is Burning chronicles the New York City drag ballroom scene of the 1980s, and is culturally significant for its exploration of race, class, and gender, as well as its recognition of the Black, Latino, gay, and transgender communities that created ball culture.

Cece Suazo is an activist, playwright, and actress, and is widely known as a Trans Theater Icon and Ballroom Legend. Ms. Suazo’s extensive ballroom career began in 1988 as the youngest member in the Iconic House Of LaBeija and in the ballroom community, for which she achieved legendary status in 2013.

Joining Suazo for the post-film discussion is clinical psychologist Dr. Alisa Hurwitz (she/her), who specializes in the autism spectrum and gender identity. Dr. Hurwitz works at Dartmouth where she provides gender-affirming mental healthcare and general outpatient therapy, and does additional work consulting with performance companies, conducting post-show talkbacks and interviewing theater creatives.

Supporters for the event include The Hotel Concord (hotelconcordnh.com), PFLAG (pflag.org), and the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth (geiselmed.dartmouth.edu).

Tickets for the event are $12 and available at redrivertheatres.org or at the Box Office at 11 S. Main St. Concord, NH 03301.

About Red River Theatres

New Hampshire’s only non-profit, independent art house cinema since 2007, Red River Theatres has become an anchor in the dynamic South Main Street corridor in Concord NH. Red River’s mission is “to present film and the discussion of film as a way to entertain, broaden horizons and deepen appreciation of life for audiences of all ages.” To that end, Red River offers a diverse program of first-run independent films, cult favorites, classics, local and regional film projects, foreign films and lots of discussion. Conversation and civic engagement are at the heart of what makes Red River so popular in the community and so important to the New Hampshire cultural scene.