Dec. 7: Public meeting planned to discuss $25M major transportation infrastructure project

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester and the project consultant team led by the engineering firm of Fuss & O’Neill invite city residents and business owners to a public meeting being held on Wednesday December 7, 2022, at the Manchester City Library at 405 Pine St. to discuss the $30 million transportation infrastructure improvement project called RAISE Manchester: Connecting Communities.

The meeting will take place in the library auditorium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free parking is available at the Hartnett Parking Lot, accessed off Chestnut Street and Concord Street.

Centered around the South Millyard area to the northern end of South Willow Street, the project will improve connectivity for multiple modes of transportation, as well as pedestrians, improve commute times, reduce traffic jams near Exit 5 off Interstate 293, and make it easier for people to catch a show at the SNHU Arena or a ball game at the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. It is substantially funded by a $25 million federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant.

“This meeting is an excellent opportunity for residents, business owners, and others to learn more about this large, foundational public transportation infrastructure project,” said Manchester Department of Public Works Director Tim Clougherty. “RAISE Manchester will not only transform our layout of transportation options for residents and reconnect communities, it will set the groundwork for revitalizing the South Millyard and the southern end of downtown.”

The project will include:

A new pedestrian bridge over Granite Street that will connect Commercial Street and South Commercial Street.

A new roadway and bridge that will extend from South Commercial Street behind the baseball stadium and over the active railroad to Elm Street.

A new roadway extension on the opposite side of Elm Street from where the new bridge terminates at Gas Street that provides an alternative connection to South Willow Street via a new bridge over the abandoned railroad corridor.

A new pedestrian and bicycle path along the abandoned railroad corridor connecting Queen City Avenue and Elm Street.

A new “peanut” roundabout to replace the signalized intersection at the Queen City Ave/South Willow Street intersection to improve traffic flow and safety.

To learn more about RAISE Manchester: Connecting Communities, and for additional information about the upcoming public meeting, visit www.raisemanchester.org.