Dec. 7: Convo with then Chief: Manchester Police launch interactive format to air on Channel 22

MANCHESTER, NH – In an effort to be in touch with the good people of Manchester, Police Chief Allen Aldenberg will be fielding questions and concerns about issues in the city on Dec. 7 during a live televised broadcast.

Conversation with the Chief will air on Manchester Public TV channel 22 at 5 p.m. Aldenberg will take questions in advance via email at hhamel@manchesternh.gov, or you can call in live to the show starting at 5 p.m. by calling 603-640-3091.

Prefer to sit back and watch? Tune in via Channel 22, the government stream on your TV or online at manchestertv.org.