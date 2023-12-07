Dec. 7-10 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7th

Rebecca Turmel / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Scott King / Litherman’s Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Henry Laliberte / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Joannie Cicatelli / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Caylin Costello / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

David Corson / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Eddie Sands / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Outliers Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8th

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm (Saturday as well)

The Lone Wolf Project / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

April Cushman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Jared Rocco / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / Murphy’s (Bedford) 6pm

Chuck Alaimo / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Chad Lamarsh / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Jimm’s Down / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Tape Deck Heroz / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9th

Upright Dogs / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Dave Clark / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Matt Litzinger / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Dakota Smart / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Jack Plante / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Mikey G. / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Dancing Madly Backwards / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

J-Lo Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Souled Out Show Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Lexi James / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Feverslip / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10th

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Brad Myrick / Colby Hill Inn (Henniker) / 1pm

Redemption Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7th

QUEEN CITY IMPROV. HOLIDAY SHOW / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Queen City Improv comes to The Rex Theatre for a Holiday Show of Improv Comedy. Celebrate the season with a night of Improv, music, and everything that makes the holidays in Manchester unique. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

HOLIDAY JAZZ CONCERT / Wesley United Methodist Church (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Family Promise of Greater Concord hosts a 2023 Holiday Jazz benefit Concert featuring the Presbybop Quartet. The Presbybop Quartet has been creating jazz since 1993. Based in northeastern Pennsylvania, this consort of consummate professionals has presented concerts and jazz worship services in concert halls, churches, and venues around the country.www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100 – www.familypromisegcnh.org/events

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8th

Meredith Willson’s MIRACLE ON 34th STREET – THE MUSICAL / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / December 8-10 – DIRECT/x

A holiday classic from the writer of the musical theatre classic, “The Music Man”. Filled with humor, spectacle and such beloved songs as “Pinecones and Hollyberries,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and “My State, My Kansas,” this joyous, heartwarming musical is pure family entertainment, wholesome without being cloying. Based on the movie of the same name, Miracle on 34th Street features a book and score by none other than Meredith Willson. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

CHRISTMAS WITH ROCKAPELLA / Stockbridge Theatre (Derry) / 7 pm – DIRECT/x

They’re back for the 20th performance! The original pitch-perfect acappella superstars! Rock – like you’ve never heard it before. As one of the progenitors of the astonishing full-band sound of “contemporary” a cappella, ROCKAPELLA has shown every audience the raw power of pure vocal talent and originality. “There’s nothing in the way between the audience and the us; it’s very human music,” says Rockapella’s human beatbox, Jeff Thacher. No instruments, no hidden tracks, no mirrors…and never lame! – www.pinkertonacademy.org/stockbridge-theatre

A TRIBUTE TO ROBIN WILLIAMS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Roger Kabler is THE premier Robin Williams Impersonator in the world. He not only looks like Robin but acts like, sounds like, and has the same joy of performing that made Robin Williams the beloved, Iconic comedian that he was. All of this is brought together in the ultimate Robin Williams tribute. A wild, crazy, off-the-wall rollercoaster ride of all the memorable routines and Improvisation that made up a Robin Williams comedy Concert. So, hold onto your chairs and get ready for an incredible Comedic Bang. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

DICKEN’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through December 17 – DIRECT/x

In this original adaption of the holiday classic, Hatbox Theatre focuses on how the dream-like qualities of the ghost story aspect of Dickens’ work can bring about redemption. Is it “an undigested bit of beef” – a line in the original story – that leads Scrooge to have bad dreams or is he really being visited by ghosts intent on helping him redeem himself. Audience members, too, will wonder if they are dreaming when they are immersed in sound, lights and projections that bring out these eerier aspects of Scrooge’s fateful night. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

A CHRISTMAS CAROL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through December 23 – DIRECT/x

Come celebrate the holiday season as the Palace Theatre tradition continues with Charles Dickens’ classic story of Scrooge and Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol. Known for his penny-pinching ways, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts on a snowy Christmas Eve. These ghostly visits reveal Scrooge’s past, present and future, filling him with newfound hope and joy in the Christmas season! Filled with lively song and dance, special effects, professional actors and a live orchestra, this heartwarming tale will create family memories you will cherish forever. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9th

SYMPHONY NH HOLIDAY POPS! / Keefe Auditorium (Nashua) / 7:30 pm – DIRECT/x

Join us for a festive celebration of the holiday season at Symphony NH’s beloved annual Holiday Pops concert, conducted by Maestro Roger Kalia. This year’s program promises to enchant and delight audiences of all ages. The concert will feature a delightful lineup, including the heartwarming melodies of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Christmas Overture” and the joyful harmonies of Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.” Our Holiday Pops concert will also showcase a diverse array of holiday traditions, with Adam Shugar’s “Hanukkah Overture for Clarinet and String Orchestra” and the timeless charm of Tchaikovsky’s “Trepak” and “Pas de Deux” from “The Nutcracker.” And, of course, no holiday celebration would be complete without beloved classics like “Silent Night,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and a heartwarming Christmas singalong, ensuring an unforgettable evening of music and merriment. www.symphonynh.org or (603)595-9156

THE DAVE MATTHEWS TRIBUTE BAND / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Their name says it all: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band. For nearly 20 years, the band has been performing sold out shows around the world; playing over 1,500 dates in 46 states and 8 countries. Many go to their live shows with reservations, high expectations, and the burning question, “Do these guys sound like the real Dave Matthews Band?” Almost always the answer is “Yes!” www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

BRAD UPTON / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Brad Upton is Dry Bar Comedy’s most popular comedian with over 250 million views. Those millions of viewers and social media presence has resulted in sold out shows around the world! His immense internet fame has also caught the eye of Nashville where he has become a regular guest at the iconic Grand Ole Opry. He packs as many laughs per minute into his set as well as anyone in the business and has truly mastered the nearly impossible task of appealing to people of all ages and backgrounds. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

A CELTIC CHRISTMAS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2:00pm & 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Join us as we ring in the Christmas season with an amazing night of music featuring 3 world-renowned Irish bands: Screaming Orphans, The Spain Brothers, and The Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio. Full bios at www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FROSTY – A MUSICAL ADVENTURE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 1pm & 3pm – DIRECT/x

It’s December 23rd and Paddy Moran, a homeless man living in Central Park, befriends an orphan named Billy who has come to New York in order to keep a promise made to his mother: to build the best snowman ever. Before they go to sleep that night, Paddy reveals to the penniless Billy that his hat is an heirloom worth a small fortune. When Paddy wakes up the next morning, he discovers both Billy and his hat are gone; a magic spell has been placed on the hat; every fifty years, on Christmas Eve, the owner of the hat is granted a “bit o’ magic and a wish.” A happy musical adventure perfect for the entire family. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10th

MY ITALIAN CHRISTMAS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

Powerhouse performer and Carnegie Hall headliner Anthony Nunziata —who has been compared to the stylings of Michael Bublé, Andrea Bocelli and Michael Bolton—will serenade the audience with his soaring tenor voice singing timeless songs from the Italian, Broadway, jazz and Holiday repertoires, including soul-stirring renditions of O Holy Night, The Christmas Song, O Sole Mio, Somewhere, Funniculi Funnicula, I Found A Home, The Greatest Wish as well as original songs from his award-winning “Together for Christmas” Holiday Album. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

JOYFUL CHRISTMAS with EILEEN IVERS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

It’s the most wonderful time of the year …and for years Eileen and the band have been celebrating the glorious story of Christmas, thoughtfully, uniquely and with pure unbridled joy!! Eileen’s Irish and American roots shine throughout the evening’s beautiful mix of traditional, story-filled, age-old Wren Day songs, poems, and of course, foot stomping and hollerin’ roots music. Eileen and the ensemble’s plethora of instruments and voices weave throughout the evening, coupled with Ivers’ signature warmth, inviting listeners in for a tuneful, soulful celebration capturing the true spirit and joy of the season. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

SYMPHONY NH HOLIDAY POPS! / City Auditorium (Concord) / 3pm – DIRECT/x

Join us for a festive celebration of the holiday season at Symphony NH’s beloved annual Holiday Pops concert, conducted by Maestro Roger Kalia. This year’s program promises to enchant and delight audiences of all ages. The concert will feature a delightful lineup, including the heartwarming melodies of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Christmas Overture” and the joyful harmonies of Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.” Our Holiday Pops concert will also showcase a diverse array of holiday traditions, with Adam Shugar’s “Hanukkah Overture for Clarinet and String Orchestra” and the timeless charm of Tchaikovsky’s “Trepak” and “Pas de Deux” from “The Nutcracker.” And, of course, no holiday celebration would be complete without beloved classics like “Silent Night,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and a heartwarming Christmas singalong, ensuring an unforgettable evening of music and merriment. www.symphonynh.org or (603)595-9156

