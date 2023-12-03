Dec. 6: Pembroke Energy Committee presentation on Virtual Power Plants

Come learn about a way of managing electricity demand that can make a big difference in the near future.

Presented by Pembroke Energy Committee at the Town Library, on Route 3 next to Pembroke Town Hall,on December 6 at 6 p.m.

