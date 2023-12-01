Dec. 6: NH Oral Health Coalition to hold annual forum in Concord

CONCORD, NH – The NH Oral Health Coalition is pleased to announce the return of its annual forum set for Wednesday, December 6 in Concord.

“We’re thrilled to be back in person for the first time in four years,” said Gail T. Brown, JD, MSW Executive Director, NH Oral Health Coalition. “Our event is aimed at public health and non-profit leaders, oral health professionals, and the community at large.”

The NH Oral Health Coalition Annual Forum

“Embracing our past, envisioning our future”

Wednesday, December 6

7:30 a.m. -4 p.m.

The Holiday Inn

172 North Main Street

Concord, NH

Register here

The forum will cover a broad range of critical topics including:

A panel on NH Smiles Adult Medicaid Update: The First Six Months

Unlocking the Doors: Ensuring Equitable Access to Oral Health and Dental Services

Innovations Panel: What is New on the Horizon. Learning and Doing

Other segments will include Access to Dental Care in New Hampshire, and Insights from the Health Policy Institute of the American Dental Association.

The daylong event will provide attendees with critical insights from state-wide and national experts on critical oral health issues, as well as the opportunity to network with friends and colleagues.

Featured topics and speakers will include:

A panel discussion on NH Smiles (NH Adult Medicaid Dental Benefit) featuring Tom Raffio, President/CEO, Northeast Delta Dental, Jay Maillet, DMD, MPH, Associate Director of Dental, DentaQuest-NH, Sarah Finne, DMD, MPH, State Medicaid Dental Director, Department of Health and Human Services, and Ed Lorch, CEO, Solvere Health

(NH Adult Medicaid Dental Benefit) featuring Tom Raffio, President/CEO, Northeast Delta Dental, Jay Maillet, DMD, MPH, Associate Director of Dental, DentaQuest-NH, Sarah Finne, DMD, MPH, State Medicaid Dental Director, Department of Health and Human Services, and Ed Lorch, CEO, Solvere Health A panel discussion on equity and dental care featuring Sarah Tollefson, Executive Director, ABLE NH, Jo Porter, MPH, NH Center for Justice and Equity., and Joan Fitzgerald, RDH, CPHDH, Oral Healthcare at Home

featuring Sarah Tollefson, Executive Director, ABLE NH, Jo Porter, MPH, NH Center for Justice and Equity., and Joan Fitzgerald, RDH, CPHDH, Oral Healthcare at Home A panel on innovations featuring Dr. Christine Riedy Murphy and Dr. John Zdanowicz- Harvard School of Dental Medicine, -Erica Plante, Institute for Health Policy and Practice-UNH, and Dr. Kelly Perry-Midstate Health Center

The event will include the Inaugural Presentation of the Alphonse J. “Skip” Homicz Jr. Legacy Award. The award is being given by the NHOHC in recognition of the amazing role the late Dr. Homicz took in teaching, training, and mentoring NH professionals to serve our neighbors and families that have traditionally been underserved.

In addition, DentaQuest, the nation’s leading administrator of Medicaid dental benefits for the underserved will be awarding one NH recipient a “DentaQuest Health Equity Hero Award,” one of only 12 given nationwide, with recognition and a check for $5,000 to the nonprofit of their choice. DentaQuest representatives Mary Ann Koslowski and Meg Wing from Corporate Giving will join Dr. Jay Maillet from NH in presenting the award.

Sponsors of the forum include Northeast Delta Dental, Bi-State Primary Care Association, the NH Oral Health Program, Solvere Health, the NH Dental Society, and the NH Children’s Health Foundation.

Tickets to the forum are $75/person and include breakfast, lunch, and hand-outs. To learn more or sign up, please visit www.nhoralhealth.org

About the New Hampshire Oral Health Coalition

The Coalition’s mission is to advance and promote oral health for the people of New Hampshire, and we continuously look for opportunities to engage and educate stakeholders on the link between oral health and overall health. It is the vision of the Coalition that through improved oral health, the people of New Hampshire will have enhanced quality of life and opportunity.

Learn more at: https://nhoralhealth.org/