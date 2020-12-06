Dec. 6 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 656 new positive results with 77 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, December 6, 2020, DHHS announced 656 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 7.0 percent. Today’s results include 402 people who tested positive by PCR test and 254 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,654 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today, 296 new positive test results are from Wednesday, 12/2 (for a new daily total of 1,079), 3 new positive test results are from Thursday, 12/3 (for a new daily total of 554), 295 new positive test results are from Friday, 12/4 (for a new daily total of 630), and 62 new positive results are from Saturday 12/5. Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives is not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard .

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are seventy-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (180), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (107), Merrimack (84), Belknap (42), Strafford (23), Cheshire (17), Carroll (15), Grafton (12), and Coos (6) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (77) and Nashua (42). The county of residence is being determined for fifty-one new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

2 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 169 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 24,771 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 849 (3%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated December 6, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 24,771 Recovered 19,553 (79%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 564 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,654 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 849 (3%) Current Hospitalizations 169 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 440,747 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 33,568 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,593

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 11/29 11/30 12/01 12/02 12/03 12/04 12/05 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,744 779 1,183 1,163 1,277 1,087 1,499 1,247 LabCorp 1,345 848 1,607 1,234 832 1,846 1,069 1,254 Quest Diagnostics 2,871 1,967 1,488 1,007 1,192 1,659 1,521 1,672 Mako Medical 316 151 4 189 191 398 183 205 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 348 339 595 884 740 879 2 541 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 377 453 633 648 459 690 203 495 Other Laboratory* 792 1,252 2,145 2,112 1,482 2,543 982 1,615 University of New Hampshire** 1 763 1,202 757 1,547 1,769 1 863 Total 7,794 6,552 8,857 7,994 7,720 10,871 5,460 7,893 Antibody Laboratory Tests 11/29 11/30 12/01 12/02 12/03 12/04 12/05 Daily Average LabCorp 1 0 13 8 13 9 0 6 Quest Diagnostics 1 7 23 29 38 33 23 22 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 6 2 5 13 7 1 5 Other Laboratory* 0 20 10 15 9 11 0 9 Total 2 33 48 57 73 60 24 42

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.