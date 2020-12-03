Dec. 5: Free Holiday Open House, Silent Auction Kick-Off at Millyard Museum

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Historic Association will hold its annual Holiday Open House at the Millyard Museum on Saturday, December 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Open House will also mark the beginning of the MHA’s annual silent auction, which will be conducted on Facebook through December 14.

“Our Holiday Open House is part of a long-standing tradition that we very much wanted to continue,“ said MHA Executive Director John Clayton. “Because of COVID 19, we have scaled back on some of our activities, but it remains a great chance to view the museum free of charge – including our current exhibit on the ‘History of Manchester’s Urban Ponds’ – and maybe do some browsing in our Gift Shop as well.”

Those who plan to take part in the MHA’s silent auction will be able to preview dozens of items, including framed historic prints and photographs, gift baskets, restaurant gift cards, personally autographed books and many more items to kick-start their holiday shopping. Participants can join the Facebook on-line auction at any time during the allotted days.

⇒ Auction link goes live FRIDAY Dec. 6, at 12 p.m. and then you can register by clicking here.

Each item in the auction will have a minimum bid. Those who wish to advance the bidding can simply go to the Comment section below the photo of the item and enter the dollar amount they would like to bid. To increase a current bid, subsequent bidders must increase the standing bid by $5. For example, if an item is listed with a minimum bid of $100, just reply $100. To increase a bid, simply reply $105, and so on.

All silent auction items may be picked up beginning Dec. 15 at the Millyard Museum in Manchester, by way of the entrance at 255 Commercial Street. Shipping can be arranged if winning bidders cannot pick up their items in person.

For more information, call (603)-622-7531.

