Dec. 5 & 6: Manchester Community Music School Outdoor Holiday Stroll

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Community Music School was determined to kick off the Holiday Season with live music in a safe way. So they turned their Annual Holiday Pops Concert into an outdoor, socially distant Holiday Stroll!

The Stroll will take place over two evenings, Saturday, December 5th and Sunday, December 6th from 5 – 7 p.m. Attendees will be escorted in family/friend groups of 10 on a stroll around the holiday lit grounds of the Music School, stopping to listen to live faculty and student performances along the way. Each stroll will last about 45 minutes.

To maintain social distancing, each group of 10 attendees will have a check in time and masks will be required. Tickets are $25 per person or $225 for groups of 10 and include holiday treats! Tickets can be purchase at www.mcmusicschool.org.

Advanced reservations are required and there are a limited number of reservations available due to social distancing requirements, so register early!

For more information about this event or about the Manchester Community Music School visit www.mcmusicschool.org or call the Music School office at 603-644-4548.