Dec. 4 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 782 new positive results with 127 in Manchester; 8 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, December 4, 2020, DHHS announced 782 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 4.3%. Today’s results include 507 people who tested positive by PCR test and 275 who tested positive by antigen test.

There are now 4,720 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today, 29 new positive test results are from Monday, 11/30 (for a new daily total of 650 cases); 74 new positive results are from Tuesday, 12/1 (for a new daily total of 639); 158 cases are from Wednesday, 12/2 (for a new daily total of 783); and 521 cases are from Thursday, 12/3. Test results are still being processed and the total number of new positives are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ninety-six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (178), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (120), Merrimack (100), Strafford (52), Belknap (27), Cheshire (27), Carroll (20), Grafton (12), Sullivan (10), and Coos (6) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (127) and Nashua (77). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-six new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced eight additional deaths related to COVID-19. 4 male residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford Country, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 159 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 23,690 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 844 (4%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated December 4, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 23,690 Recovered 18,418 (78%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 552 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,720 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 844 (4%) Current Hospitalizations 159 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 433,764 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 33,462 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 58,052 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,453 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 9,550

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 11/27 11/28 11/29 11/30 12/01 12/02 12/03 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,126 1,042 1,743 779 1,183 1,163 1,277 1,188 LabCorp 850 1,852 1,345 848 1,607 1,234 570 1,187 Quest Diagnostics 942 1,830 2,871 1,967 1,486 1,006 1,111 1,602 Mako Medical 110 398 316 151 4 189 191 194 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 257 555 348 339 595 884 2 426 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 454 509 377 452 628 642 294 479 Other Laboratory* 778 1,148 789 1,247 2,130 2,076 1,092 1,323 University of New Hampshire** 369 103 1 763 1,202 757 1,547 677 Total 4,886 7,437 7,790 6,546 8,835 7,951 6,084 7,076 Antibody Laboratory Tests 11/27 11/28 11/29 11/30 12/01 12/02 12/03 Daily Average LabCorp 1 8 1 0 13 8 0 4 Quest Diagnostics 7 19 1 7 23 29 36 17 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 3 1 0 6 2 5 0 2 Other Laboratory* 9 0 0 20 10 15 6 9 Total 20 28 2 33 48 57 42 33

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.