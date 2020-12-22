Dec. 31: Recycled Percussion – New Years Eve Live Streaming Performance

For 14 straight years Recycled Percussion has taken the stage on New Year’s Eve to perform for a sold-out audience. For many years we have fans who have never missed a performance. With all that is going on, we had to make the insanely and unfortunate decision to cancel our annual holiday tour.

Last year alone we performed for 22,000 people in three weeks! So it has been a very emotional time. However, we think we have an even better idea. We have spent the last several weeks installing the most insane production that we have ever had. Yes, even bigger than Vegas!

We have reached an agreement with IBM to host the most amazing New Years’ Eve LIVE stream concert to your living room! Now, this event will be so much more than a performance. It will last from 6 p.m. – midnight and be the first time we have ever performed until the countdown clock hits 0! We will also be bringing in other bands, artists and special guests to entertain throughout the evening!

You don’t know how important this is for us. If you truly want to support us and in turn have the best New Year’s ever, sign up to watch from home on your TV, in HD and buckle up for tons of surprises.

Also this is a great gift to buy someone so their family can watch from their home. Once you sign up we will be emailing you within a week with the information you need. This will be the only time we ever stream for a New Years’ show, so given that fact, we are gonna get crazy!!!

There are 2 package options.

Option One – Concert Streaming (for one TV or device) – $40

Option Two – Concert Streaming (for one TV or device) with 1 Surprise Memorabilia Item – $77

We will email you the streaming details on the 31st.

Event time: 6 p.m.- midnight

Live Performace from Recycled Percussion with a special celebration at midnight

Performances from other bands, artists, and special guests

Massive Production (Think bigger than Vegas!)

Live Streaming through IBM

Rock out in the comfort of your own home.