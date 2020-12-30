Dec. 30 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 594 positive results with 41 in Manchester; 6 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, DHHS announced 594 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 7.4%. Today’s results include 365 people who tested positive by PCR test and 229 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 5,762 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

12/23: 92 new cases today, for an updated total of 1,208 cases

92 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/24: 52 new cases today, for an updated total of 797 cases

52 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/26: 9 new cases today, for an updated total of 495 cases

9 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/27: 1 new case today, for an updated total of 538 cases

1 new case today, for an updated total of cases 12/28: 111 new cases today, for an updated total of 558 cases

111 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/29: 329 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (160), Merrimack (100), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (95), Strafford (34), Carroll (26), Belknap (25), Cheshire (15), Grafton (15), Sullivan (10), and Coos (8) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (41) and Nashua (41). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-four new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, younger than 60 years of age

There are currently 306 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 43,242 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 901 (2%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 30, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 43,242 Recovered 36,739 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 741 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 5,762 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 901 (2%) Current Hospitalizations 306 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 509,326 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 34,637 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 62,828 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 685

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 12/30/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths The Arbors at Bedford 24 3 0 5 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center 29 8 0 0 Community Bridges Concord 4 11 0 0 Country Village Center 8 6 0 1 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place 23 7 0 7 Crestwood Center Milford 26 11 0 3 Elms Center 26 13 0 9 Epsom Healthcare 41 20 0 3 Fairview Senior Living 61 25 0 6 Golden View Health Care Meredith 62 33 0 3 Grace House Windham 14 12 0 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center 68 38 0 0 Hanover Hill Manchester 22 11 0 3 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center 68 39 0 6 Harris Hill Center 12 6 0 1 Hillsborough County House of Corrections 3 0 0 0 Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program 17 4 0 0 Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home 6 9 0 1 Merrimack County Jail 35 4 0 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home 27 18 0 2 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center 9 8 0 0 Nashua Crossings Benchmark 38 22 0 4 NH State Prison – Men’s 184 58 0 1 NH Veterans’ Home 93 102 0 35 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin 83 22 0 0 Pines of Newmarket 28 9 0 6 Pleasant View Nursing Home 82 38 0 11 Riverside Rest Home 47 44 0 9 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections 20 8 0 0 Strafford County Jail 54 10 0 0 Warde Rehabilitation & Nursing Center 23 14 0 2 Wentworth Senior Living 7 5 0 1

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry 6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020) 19 10 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020) 64 71 13 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020) 3 2 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020) 1 4 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020) 93 70 10 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020) 14 28 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020) 14 9 1 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020) 17 16 0 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020) 11 11 2 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 12/23 12/24 12/25 12/26 12/27 12/28 12/29 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,288 1,585 0 708 529 413 574 728 LabCorp 1,360 1,652 370 607 2,341 995 1,063 1,198 Quest Diagnostics 1,324 1,425 1,412 776 1,011 430 508 984 Mako Medical 1,021 529 695 65 69 0 261 377 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 920 823 586 114 322 295 0 437 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 685 424 190 431 351 440 448 424 Other Laboratory* 2,156 2,160 474 1,094 796 1,286 1,543 1,358 University of New Hampshire** 13 11 0 1 0 1,206 1,070 329 Total 8,767 8,609 3,727 3,796 5,419 5,065 5,467 5,836 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 12/23 12/24 12/25 12/26 12/27 12/28 12/29 Daily Average LabCorp 24 18 10 1 3 0 0 8 Quest Diagnostics 26 28 2 0 0 11 24 13 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 6 3 0 5 0 6 0 3 Other Laboratory* 16 6 0 15 0 12 2 7 Total 72 55 12 21 3 29 26 31

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.