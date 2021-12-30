Dec. 30 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,580 positive results with 211 in Manchester; 11 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, December 30, 2021, DHHS announced 1,580 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, December 29. Today’s results include 1,090 people who tested positive by PCR test and 490 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 145 new cases from Monday, December 27 (53 by PCR and 92 by antigen test, for a new total of 790); and an additional 143 new cases from Tuesday, December 28 (63 by PCR and 80 by antigen test, for a new total of 1,308). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 9,341 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are three hundred and forty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (408), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (225), Merrimack (189), Strafford (135), Belknap (80), Carroll (77), Grafton (64), Cheshire (55), Sullivan (38), and Coos (28) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (211) and Nashua (128). The county of residence is being determined for two hundred and thirty new cases.

DHHS has also announced 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 384 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 198,667 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 30, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 198,667 Recovered 187,365 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,961 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 9,341 Current Hospitalizations 384

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.