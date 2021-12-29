Dec. 30 – Jan. 2: Live music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester to ring in the New Year

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30

Kevin Horan / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Alfredo Benavides / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chad LaMarsh / Tomahawk (Merrimack) / 6:30pm

Brian Booth / Hermanos (Concord) / 6:30pm

Jordan Quinn / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31

Tyler Levs / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Pete Peterson / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 7pm

Those Guys / The Goat (Manchester) / 8pm

One Big Soul / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Martin & Kelly / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Swipe Right / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 9pm

Fatha Groove / Pasta Loft (Milford) / 9pm

Dancing Madly Backwards / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 1

Acoustic Moxie / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Powers / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Fratello’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Blues Brothers / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

Brian Johnson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Zach Newbound Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

The Far / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 2

Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Phil Jakes / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Open Mic Blues Jam / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 7pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

The ROCKIN’ DADDIOS / January 8th at 7 p.m. (Manchester)

The Rockin Daddios, a vocal group from the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, are gaining popularity in New England. They are well known for their great harmonies and are known to include audience participation along with their stage antics. This is a fun group of guys! Join them (and their band) for an amazing night of Doo-Wop music that will keep your toes tapping as we stroll down memory lane! The Rockin Daddios will NOT disappoint!

WEEKEND COMEDY / January 21-23 (Manchester)

A couple in their late forties and a couple in their twenties have accidentally rented the same cottage for a weekend by mistake. They decide to share it and we watch the comedic clash between generations. It’s home spun humor strikes chords regardless of a viewer’s age and the laughter it kindles is as warm and spontaneous as the play’s dialogue and situations.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org 603-668-5588

RECYCLED PERCUSSION / December 27-January 8

You may have seen them impressing the judges on America’s Got Talent, or even seen them perform in Las Vegas or maybe as they opened the 2017 Super Bowl or on their Emmy Award-Winning TV show “Chaos & Kindness”! Maybe, just maybe, you are one of the few that have not seen this amazing show. Whether it is your first time or your tenth, a Recycled Percussion show always rocks! Don’t miss this show packed full of surprises and crowd favorites in an incredible turbo-charged performance. Be part of a one of a kind show that took these guys all the way to the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas!

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

JUSTON McKINNEY’S YEAR IN REVIEW / December 31st & January 1st at 8:00pm

End the year with laughter as NH’s Juston McKinney brings his one of a kind must-see show to the Rex Theater! Using multi-media Juston dishes on his New England life and looks back at the year that was!

Juston has multiple appearances on the Tonight Show, Conan O’Brien, both a half-hour special and a one-hour special on Comedy Central. He also has two one-hour specials you can currently see right now on Amazon Prime! Throw in some appearances at the TD Garden for Comics Come Home, a Showtime special with Rob Gronkowski, and you can see why NH Magazine named him “Best of New Hampshire” and the New York Times called him “destined for stardom.” Have the last laugh of 2021 with Juston at the Rex!

FEATURED EVENTS:

COMEDY: The Laugh Attic at Strange Brew Tavern / December 30th at 9pm

MUSIC: Dueling Pianos at Chunky’s (Manchester) / December 31st at 10pm

HOLIDAY LIGHTS: The Gift of Lights at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Loudon) – FINAL WEEKEND – Runs until January 2nd

2½-mile drive-thru light show featuring a variety of scenes making up more than 500 different light displays along the track.

www.nhms.com

COMEDY: Joe Yannetty, Joel Carrol, Mark Scalia at Chunky’s (Manchester) / December 31st at 7 and 10pm

MUSIC: Adam Ezra Group at Tupelo Music Hall / December 31st at 5:30 and 9 p.m.

