Dec. 3 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 625 new positive results with 98 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, December 3, 2020, DHHS announced 625 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 5.3%. Today’s results include 470 people who tested positive by PCR test and 155 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,342 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Test results for Wednesday are still being processed and the total number of new positives for that day is not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are seventy-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (162), Merrimack (94), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (80), Strafford (41), Grafton (25), Belknap (24), Carroll (17), Cheshire (16), Sullivan (9), and Coos (6) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (98) and Nashua (32). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-one new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced seven additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 male residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 156 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 22,925 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 844 (4%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated December 3, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 22,925 Recovered 18,039 (79%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 544 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,342 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 844 (4%) Current Hospitalizations 156 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 431,027 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 33,405 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 57,791 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,589 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 9,275

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 12/3/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation 17 6 0 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital 60 62 0 6 Grace House Windham 3 5 0 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center 13 14 0 0 Hanover Hill Manchester 15 2 0 0 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center 21 15 0 0 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center 63 27 0 6 Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth 14 28 0 0 Nashua Crossings Benchmark 14 14 0 0 NH Veterans’ Home 51 66 0 15 Oceanside Center – Genesis 43 25 0 6 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village 13 7 0 1 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford 4 3 0 0 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections 10 3 0 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 16 15 0 0 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester 9 3 0 0 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 31 18 0 9 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility 26 2 0 0 Woodlawn Care Center 33 24 0 4

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/9/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 11/26 11/27 11/28 11/29 11/30 12/01 12/02 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 0 1,126 1,042 1,743 779 1,183 1,163 1,005 LabCorp 1,600 850 1,851 1,345 848 1,606 942 1,292 Quest Diagnostics 1,003 942 1,830 2,871 1,967 1,486 868 1,567 Mako Medical 10 110 398 316 151 4 189 168 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 689 257 555 348 339 595 0 398 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 252 454 509 377 452 624 475 449 Other Laboratory* 1,537 778 1,126 785 1,243 2,100 1,689 1,323 University of New Hampshire** 0 369 103 0 763 1,202 757 456 Total 5,091 4,886 7,414 7,785 6,542 8,800 6,083 6,657 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 11/26 11/27 11/28 11/29 11/30 12/01 12/02 Daily Average LabCorp 10 1 8 1 0 13 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 33 7 19 1 7 23 29 17 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 3 1 0 6 2 0 2 Other Laboratory* 0 9 0 0 20 10 9 7 Total 43 20 28 2 33 48 38 30

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.