Dec. 3 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,450 positive results with 146 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, December 3, 2021, DHHS announced 1,450 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, December 2. Today’s results include 1,109 people who tested positive by PCR test and 341 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 8 new cases from Monday, November 29 (2 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,198; an additional 150 new cases from Tuesday, November 30 (80 by PCR and 70 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,389; and an additional 12 new cases from Wednesday, December 1 (5 by PCR and 7 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,146. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 8,496 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are four hundred and seventy-six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (297), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (221), Merrimack (170), Strafford (136), Cheshire (114), Grafton (98), Carroll (89), Sullivan (76), Belknap (48), and Coos (39) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (146) and Nashua (94). The county of residence is being determined for ninety-two new cases.

DHHS has also announced seven additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 399 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 165,574 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 3, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 165,574 Recovered 155,339 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,739 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 8,496 Current Hospitalizations 399

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.