Dec. 3 – Merrymaking on W. Merrimack: Come out for a free festive community block party

MANCHESTER, NH – Mill on the Green Condominium Association is thrilled to announce “Merrymaking on W. Merrimack,” a lively community block party set to take place on December 3, 2023, from 2-5 p.m. The event promises an afternoon of joy, camaraderie, and festive celebrations on W. Merrimack Street, between Canal and Franklin streets. The event is open to all residents, family, and friends living within Manchester’s Historic District. (Register here via Eventbrite).

Event Highlights:

▪ Date & Time: December 3, 2023, 2 – 5 p.m.

▪ Location: W. Merrimack Street, between Canal Street and Franklin Street

Activities Include:

▪ Light Bites & Drinks: Indulge in delectable treats and refreshing beverages.

▪ Games & Crafts: Enjoy a variety of fun activities for all ages.

▪ Live Music: Savor the sounds of local talent, delivering a holiday-infused musical experience.

▪ Ice Sculpture Carving Demonstration: Experience the beauty of ice sculpture craftsmanship.

Free Admission – Pre-registration Required: This community block party is free for all attendees, but pre-registration is required. Secure your spot for an afternoon of merriment by registering on our Eventbrite page.

Special Thanks to Our Supporting Sponsors:

We extend our sincere gratitude to the supporting sponsors who have made this event possible: St. Mary’s Bank, Harpoon, Sheehan Phinney, Northpoint Mortgage, Woodstacker Beer Company, Boards and Brews, and Maxwell’s Barbershop.

Supporting a Worthy Cause: Tower of Toys: Mill on the Green Condominium Association is proud to support Tower of Toys, a charitable initiative aimed at gathering gifts for New Hampshire children of all ages. Attendees are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to contribute to this noble cause.

Partial Funding from the City of Manchester: We are pleased to acknowledge that partial funding for “Merrymaking on W. Merrimack” is provided by the City of Manchester Community Event and Activation Grant.

About Mill on the Green Condominium Association: Formerly an Amoskeag Manufacturing Company’s Overseers Residence, Mill on the Green is now an iconic landmark atop W. Merrimack Street. Under the stewardship of the Mill on the Green Condominium Association, the historical residence has transformed into a thriving community hub, dedicated to fostering unity, belonging, and neighborly connections. Embracing collaboration, Mill on the Green proudly stands as a cornerstone of community living in the heart of Manchester.

About Tower of Toys:

Based in Manchester, New Hampshire, the Tower of Toys initiative is celebrating its twelfth consecutive year of collecting unwrapped children’s toys and gifts to benefit local children and families in need.

About the City of Manchester Community Event and Activation Grant:

The City of Manchester Community Event and Activation Grant is a vital initiative dedicated to fostering community engagement and enhancing the vibrancy of our beloved city. Recognizing the importance of grassroots initiatives, this grant program allocates resources to organizations, individuals, and neighborhood groups seeking to make a positive impact on Manchester.