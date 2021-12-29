Dec. 28 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 497 positive results with 54 in Manchester; 19 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, DHHS announced 497 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, December 27. Today’s results include 300 people who tested positive by PCR test and 197 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 2 new cases from Monday, December 20 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 778; an additional 7 new cases from Tuesday, December 21 (1 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,306; an additional 42 new cases from Wednesday, December 22 (21 by PCR and 21 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,252; an additional 3 new cases from Thursday, December 23 (2 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,381; an additional 1 new case from Friday, December 24 (1 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,276; and an additional 4 new cases from Sunday, December 26 (4 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 384. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 7,279 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ninety-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (123), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (91), Merrimack (51), Strafford (45), Grafton (31), Belknap (23), Cheshire (14), Sullivan (12), Carroll (11), and Coos (9) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (54) and Nashua (38). The county of residence is being determined for fifty-four new cases.

DHHS has also announced 19 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 391 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 195,004 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 28, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 195,004 Recovered 185,790 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,935 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 7,279 Current Hospitalizations 391

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19