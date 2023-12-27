Dec. 28: 42nd Annual Brian C. Stone Memorial Christmas Hockey Tournament championship game

MANCHESTER, NH – The 42nd Annual Brian C. Stone Memorial Christmas Hockey Tournament is underway. The three-day tournament concludes December 28, with the championship game beginning at 8 p.m.

Eight teams from NH including Bedford, Bow, Concord, Exeter, Goffstown, Hanover, Manchester, and Trinity ,are participating in the annual tournament honoring Brian C. Stone – a beloved member of the hockey community who passed away in 2018.

Coach Stone was instrumental in the hockey program at Trinity, Memorial, and Central High School. He grew up playing hockey for the Manchester Flames, went on to play for Central High School, and then New England College. His skill, passion and commitment earned him induction into the New England College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001, the Queen City Hall of Fame in 2002, the NH Legends of Hockey in 2006, and for the 2013-14 season, he was voted Coach of the Year by the New Hampshire High School Hockey Coaches Association. Coach Stone felt the most important role he played was as a mentor to his players. He encouraged them to volunteer and help others in the community and reminded them often that the only things they could control in life were attitude and effort. In 2018, this annual high school hockey tournament was formally renamed the Coach Brian C. Stone Memorial Christmas Hockey Tournament.

Brady Sullivan Properties is the proud sponsor of this annual tournament.