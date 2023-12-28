Dec. 28-31 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28th

Joey Clark / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Joannie Cicatelli / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Joe Winslow / Fratellos (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Rebecca Turmel / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Chris Cyrus / Luk’s Bar and Grill (Hudson) / 6:30pm

Alex Cohen / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Charlie Chronopolous / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Chris Lester / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Justin Jordan / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

MB Padfield / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Faith Ann / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29th

Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Doug Thompson / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

April Cushman / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Nelson / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Justin Jordan / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Redemption Trio / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Rob Randlett Experience / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

BJ Magoon & Driving Sideways / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

X-Raided of Strange Music / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30th

John McArthur / Downtown Farmer’s Marker (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Max Sullivan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Casey Roop / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

The Regular Gents / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Halley Neal / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Pete Peterson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Ken Budka / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Taylor Hughes / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

All That 90’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Dave Clark / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Off the Record / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Burn Permit / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Martin & Kelly / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Hi-Fi Sound System / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31st

Copper Door (Salem) – Ed Chenoweth at 11am / Bella Perrotta at 4pm

Copper Door (Bedford) – Lilly Innella at 11am / Clint Lapointe at 4pm

Matt the Sax / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Last Kid Picked / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28th

RECYCLED PERCUSSION / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through January 7th – DIRECT/x

Legendary New England drumming group RECYCLED PERCUSSION is back!!! Don’t miss this show packed full of surprises and crowd favorites in an incredible turbo-charged performance. Be part of a one-of-a-kind show that took these guys all the way to the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588 – ADVANCED TICKETS SUGGESTED

LABELLE LIGHTS / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / through January 7 – DIRECT/x

Escape the holiday chaos and experience a joyful winter wonderland at LaBelle Lights in Derry, where over a million twinkling lights illuminate festive outdoor displays along a walking path. Admission includes special theme weeks, carefully curated to enhance your experience by offering engaging and interactive themes to enhance your overall experience. www.labellewinery.com/lights or (602)672-9898

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29th

WHAMMER JAMMER / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Whammer Jammer – Boston’s own Tribute to The Mighty J. Geils Band is an Experience not just a show They have been thrilling audiences far and wide with high energy and faithful performances dedicated to keeping the sight and sounds of one of Rocks greatest bands in the hearts of fans old and new. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

QUEEN CITY IMPROV / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Queen City Improv Improv comes to The Hatbox Theatre for a night of Improv Comedy for the whole family! Parents: bring your kids! Kids: bring your parents. It’s a fast-paced evening filled with improv and music all based on the suggestions of you…the audience. Join them for their final night at the Hatbox Theatre (closing January 2024) for a night of hilarity… and then take all the credit! www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

ZACH NUGENTS DEADSET / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

It usually only takes one show to understand why Zach Nugent is one of the most sought after guitarists in the live music scene. Since touring as de-facto Garcia expert with Melvin Seals & JGB, he continues to build his dedicated following, putting together and leading multifaceted groups for special runs and festival appearances. Never one to shy away from new and challenging ideas, his performances promise intensity and beauty in the delivery of the music that he’s built a reputation with. Zach has put together an all-star band for this voyage. Expect magic to happen. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30th

SWIFTIE DANCE PARTY / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Are You Ready For It? Calling all Swifties! Come dressed up in your favorite Taylor Swift era attire and join us for a fun-filled night of singing and dancing to Taylor’s greatest hits. The party will feature special signature drinks, a friendship bracelet-making station, a photo booth, and much more! We can’t wait to see you there to make some magical memories together. We can’t wait for you to join us for this Enchanted night! All ages are welcome. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

R-RATED COMEDY HYPNOTIST FRANK SANTOS JR. / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Be amazed when you, your friends or strangers across the room become stars of the show, as Frank makes them believe that they are singers, dancers and much, much more. This is a performance where the audience becomes the show. Frank’s performance has limitless variations and can please every appetite. This is a hilarious, energetic and unique show that you will never forget! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31st

JUSTON McKINNEY / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 5pm and 8pm – DIRECT/x

End the year with laughter as NH’s own, comedian Juston McKinney, brings his annual must see show to Nashua on NYE! Juston has multiple appearances on the Tonight Show, Conan O’Brien and one-hour specials on Comedy Central. He also has two one-hour specials on Amazon Prime and his latest special “On the Bright Side” you can see for FREE on this Youtube channel. Throw in some appearances at the TD Garden for Comics Come Home, a Showtime special with Rob Gronkowski, and you can see why NH Magazine named him “Best of New Hampshire” and the New York Times called him “Destined for stardom.” Have the last laugh of 2023 with Juston as he uses multimedia to dish on his New England life and looks back at the year that was. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

JIMMY DUNN’S NEW YEAR’S EVE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Jimmy Dunn is an actor and comedian who is most recognized from the CBS sitcom The McCarthys, where he co-starred as Sean McCarthy. He got his start in the comedy world performing stand-up at a bar in Gloucester, Massachusetts, where he was paid in beer and fried clams. Since then, Jimmy has gone on to perform on some of the comedy world’s biggest stages, including Montreal’s Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, The Late Show with David Letterman, CONAN, and Comics Come Home with Denis Leary. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

UPCOMING EVENTS

BRITISH INVASION / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / January 13th at 7pm – DIRECT/x

Join us for an evening of the music that took the US by storm and changed the face of popular music as we knew it! The British Invasion musical movement of the mid-1960s included the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Animals, the Troggs, the Searchers, the Dave Clark Five, Herman’s Hermits, and more. Join us for a night celebrating their music as our performers put their spin on some of these classic and memorable songs. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

DANCING QUEENS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / January 19 through February 11 – DIRECT/x

Come experience the glitter and glamour of the 70’s Disco Age. This show highlights a time when Swedish disco group ABBA ruled the music world. ABBA’s music has stood the test of time, entertaining all generations. You will be singing along and dancing in the aisles! “You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life!” www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

