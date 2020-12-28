Dec. 27 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 891 positive results with 121 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, December 27, 2020, DHHS announced 891 new positive test results for COVID-19, with a current PCR test positivity rate of 9.1%. Today’s results include 594 people who tested positive by PCR test and 297 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,994 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

12/20: 36 new cases today, for an updated total of 646 cases

36 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/21: 78 new cases today, for an updated total of 596 cases

78 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/22: 24 new cases today, for an updated total of 479 cases

24 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/23: 200 new cases today, for an updated total of 1,020 cases

200 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/24: 464 new cases today, for an updated total of 744 cases

464 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/25: 83 new cases today, for an updated total of 83 cases

83 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/26: 6 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and eighteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (192), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (140), Merrimack (99), Strafford (88), Belknap (44), Cheshire (35), Grafton (23), Carroll (11), Coos (11), and Sullivan (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (121) and Nashua (90). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-three new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced seven additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 270 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 40,809 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 895 (2%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 27, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 40,809 Recovered 33,107 (81%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 708 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,994 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 895 (2%) Current Hospitalizations 270 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 503,140 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 34,567 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 477

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 12/20 12/21 12/22 12/23 12/24 12/25 12/26 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,166 658 802 1,290 1,584 0 707 887 LabCorp 1,266 1,038 1,479 1,358 1,651 366 478 1,091 Quest Diagnostics 984 790 1,187 1,323 1,420 1,404 737 1,121 Mako Medical 362 8 90 1,021 529 695 65 396 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 458 222 574 920 823 586 0 512 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 322 634 666 673 420 183 261 451 Other Laboratory* 736 1,485 1,797 2,066 2,097 468 889 1,363 University of New Hampshire** 0 1,613 1,860 13 9 0 0 499 Total 5,294 6,448 8,455 8,664 8,533 3,702 3,137 6,319 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 12/20 12/21 12/22 12/23 12/24 12/25 12/26 Daily Average LabCorp 4 0 19 24 15 7 0 10 Quest Diagnostics 8 11 25 26 27 2 0 14 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 5 6 6 3 0 0 3 Other Laboratory* 0 31 11 16 6 0 15 11 Total 12 47 61 72 51 9 15 38

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.