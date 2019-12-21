Dec. 26-28: 57th Annual Queen City Invitational Basketball tournament

MANCHESTER, NH — Come out and support Manchester’s teams during the 57th Annual Queen City Basketball Tournament. Tickets are $3 for students and seniors, $5 for adults and $12 for a three-day pass.

Action begins at 3 p.m. on Dec. 26 and winners will go on to play over the next two days. All games played at Manchester Memorial High School, 1 Crusader Way. You can join this event via the event page on Facebook.

The event is hosted by the Memorial High School Booster club, a non-profit parent organization. Learn more here.