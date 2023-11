First Name

NH Black Women Health Project co-hosts 2023 Kwanzaa Celebration UMOJA~Unity Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at the YWCA 72 Concord Street, Downtown Manchester NH, 5-8 p.m.

Join us as we hear Kwanzaa principles presentations from the New England Chapter of N’COBRA, Manchester NAACP and Spark The Dream.

Experience the Healing Drums from Brother Theo Martey of Akwaaba Ensemble.