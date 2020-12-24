Dec. 24 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 417 positive results with 50 in Manchester; 13 deaths reported

Note: There will be no daily update on Friday, December 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. The next daily update will be issued on Saturday, December 26.

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, December 24, 2020, DHHS announced 417 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 5.8%. Today’s case count is lower than expected due to implementation of a new data process and will be updated in the next daily update on Saturday, 12/26. Today’s results include 368 people who tested positive by PCR test and 49 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 5,888 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

12/19: 29 new cases today, for an updated total of 747 cases

29 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/20: 14 new cases today, for an updated total of 546 cases

14 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/21: 2 new cases today, for an updated total of 439 cases

2 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/22: 114 new cases today, for an updated total of 428 cases

114 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/23: 258 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are thirty-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (97), Strafford (58), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (55), Merrimack (45), Belknap (33), Cheshire (13), Carroll (10), Grafton (9), Sullivan (5), and Coos (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (50) and Nashua (27). The county of residence is being determined for twelve new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

7 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 298 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 38,902 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 894 (2%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(updated December 24, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 38,902 Recovered 32,324 (83%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 690 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 5,888 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 894 (2%) Current Hospitalizations 298 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 495,020 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 34,465 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 62,327 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 941

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 12/17 12/18 12/19 12/20 12/21 12/22 12/23 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 842 582 877 1,166 657 799 1,289 887 LabCorp 1,823 1,421 791 1,267 1,037 1,478 1,133 1,279 Quest Diagnostics 1,703 1,146 1,319 984 790 1,186 1,231 1,194 Mako Medical 828 432 36 362 8 90 1,021 397 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 952 305 704 458 222 574 3 460 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 536 546 420 322 560 556 447 484 Other Laboratory* 2,168 2,362 1,877 710 1,338 1,677 1,830 1,709 University of New Hampshire** 737 1,894 21 0 1,613 1,860 13 877 Total 9,589 8,688 6,045 5,269 6,225 8,220 6,967 7,286 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 12/17 12/18 12/19 12/20 12/21 12/22 12/23 Daily Average LabCorp 4 17 22 4 0 19 0 9 Quest Diagnostics 33 24 35 8 11 25 23 23 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 5 0 0 5 6 0 2 Other Laboratory* 16 9 1 0 31 11 13 12 Total 54 55 58 12 47 61 36 46

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.