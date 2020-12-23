Dec.23 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 571 new positive results with 43 in Manchester; 21 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, DHHS announced 571 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 4.6%. Today’s results include 422 people who tested positive by PCR test and 149 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,409 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

12/18: 24 new cases today, for an updated total of 676 cases

24 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/19: 97 new cases today, for an updated total of 719 cases

97 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/20: 26 new cases today, for an updated total of 532 cases

26 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/21: 110 new cases today, for an updated total of 437 cases

110 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/22: 314 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (144), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (84), Merrimack (75), Strafford (68), Belknap (43), Cheshire (22), Carroll (19), Grafton (12), Coos (5), and Sullivan (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (43) and Nashua (38). The county of residence is being determined for fourteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 21 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

4 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

6 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

4 male residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 305 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 38,512 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 892 (2%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 23, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 38,512 Recovered 31,426 (82%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 677 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,409 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 892 (2%) Current Hospitalizations 305 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 491,676 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 34,409 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 61,979 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 1,038

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 12/16 12/17 12/18 12/19 12/20 12/21 12/22 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,240 842 582 877 1,166 657 799 880 LabCorp 1,400 1,823 1,418 790 1,266 1,034 1,203 1,276 Quest Diagnostics 1,249 1,703 1,146 1,319 984 789 1,107 1,185 Mako Medical 663 827 432 36 362 8 90 345 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 901 952 305 704 458 222 0 506 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 495 536 546 420 322 558 366 463 Other Laboratory* 1,997 2,168 2,348 1,876 705 1,332 1,507 1,705 University of New Hampshire** 806 737 1,894 21 0 1,613 1,860 990 Total 8,751 9,588 8,671 6,043 5,263 6,213 6,932 7,352 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 12/16 12/17 12/18 12/19 12/20 12/21 12/22 Daily Average LabCorp 20 4 17 21 4 0 0 9 Quest Diagnostics 40 33 24 35 8 11 25 25 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8 1 5 0 0 5 1 3 Other Laboratory* 11 16 9 1 0 31 8 11 Total 79 54 55 57 12 47 34 48

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.