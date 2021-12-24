Dec. 23 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,088 positive results with 123 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, December 23, 2021, DHHS announced 1,088 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, December 22. Today’s results include 802 people who tested positive by PCR test and 286 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 15 new cases from Wednesday, December 15 (12 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,319; an additional 13 new cases from Thursday, December 16 (13 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,116; an additional 80 new cases from Friday, December 17 (62 by PCR and 18 by antigen test) for a new total of 390; an additional 79 new cases from Saturday, December 18 (70 by PCR and 9 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,753; an additional 9 new cases from Sunday, December 19 (9 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,268; an additional 35 new cases from Monday, December 20 (6 by PCR and 29 by antigen test) for a new total of 677; and an additional 16 new cases from Tuesday, December 21 (2 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 999. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 9,149 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are three hundred and six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (312), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (152), Merrimack (151), Strafford (108), Cheshire (102), Grafton (65), Sullivan (50), Carroll (46), Belknap (33), and Coos (15) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (123) and Nashua (80). The county of residence is being determined for ninety-eight new cases.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 373 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 189,987 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 23, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 189,987 Recovered 178,961 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,877 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 9,149 Current Hospitalizations 373

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.