Dec. 23-26: Live music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23

Alli Beaudry / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Paul Lussier / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Clint Lapointe / Fratello’s (Nashua) / 5:30pm

Justin Cohn / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Pete Peterson / KC’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Brian James / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Trent & Jake / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 24

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 4pm

Phil Jakes / Copper Door (Salem) / 4pm

Bird Friend / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4:30pm

MB Padfield / The Goat (Manchester) / 8pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 25

MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Mikey G. / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

MB Padfield / The Goat (Manchester) / 8pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26

Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Colin Hart / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 3pm

Elijah Clark / Sawbelly (Exeter) / 3pm

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

The ROCKIN’ DADDIOS / January 8th at 7pm (Manchester)

The Rockin Daddios, a vocal group from the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, are gaining popularity in New England. They are well known for their great harmonies and are known to include audience participation along with their stage antics. This is a fun group of guys! Join them (and their band) for an amazing night of Doo-Wop music that will keep your toes tapping as we stroll down memory lane! The Rockin Daddios will NOT disappoint!

WEEKEND COMEDY / January 21-23 (Manchester)

A couple in their late forties and a couple in their twenties have accidentally rented the same cottage for a weekend by mistake. They decide to share it and we watch the comedic clash between generations. Its home-spun humor strikes chords regardless of a viewer’s age and the laughter it kindles is as warm and spontaneous as the play’s dialogue and situations.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

NH SCHOOL OF BALLET’S THE NUTCRACKER / December 26th at 6pm

NH School of Ballet presents “The Nutcracker Suite”. Full ballet production with a cast of over 60 students! Come enjoy this Holiday Ballet classic and enjoy the tradition based on the story by E.T.A. Hoffman and music by Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Follow Clara’s journey as she and her Nutcracker Prince travel to the land of sweets to be entertained by the Sugar Plum Fairy and friends! With falling snow and a growing Christmas tree this ballet will entertain all ages!

RECYCLED PERCUSSION / December 27-January 8

You may have seen them impressing the judges on America’s Got Talent, or even seen them perform in Las Vegas or maybe as they opened the 2017 Super Bowl or on their Emmy Award Winning TV show “Chaos & Kindness”! Maybe, just maybe, you are one of the few that have not seen this amazing show. Whether it is your first time or your tenth, a Recycled Percussion show always rocks! Don’t miss this show packed full of surprises and crowd favorites in an incredible turbo-charged performance. Be part of a one of a kind show that took these guys all the way to the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas!

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

CHRISTMAS WITH THE SPAIN BROTHERS / December 23rd at 7:00pm

Join Manchester’s own Spain Brothers for an evening filled with traditional and original Christmas songs, as well as the blend of Irish and American folk music that the duo is best known for. Joining Mickey and Liam on this special evening with the super talented multi-instrumentalists Green Heron.

JUSTON McKINNEY’S YEAR IN REVIEW / December 31st & January 1st at 8:00pm

End the year with laughter as NH’s Juston McKinney brings his one of a kind must-see show to the Rex Theater! Using multi-media Juston dishes on his New England life and looks back at the year that was!

Juston has multiple appearances on the Tonight Show, Conan O’Brien, both a half-hour special and a one-hour special on Comedy Central. He also has two one-hour specials you can currently see right now on Amazon Prime! Throw in some appearances at the TD Garden for Comics Come Home, a Showtime special with Rob Gronkowski, and you can see why NH Magazine named him “Best of New Hampshire” and the New York Times called him “destined for stardom.” Have the last laugh of 2021 with Juston at the Rex!

FEATURED EVENTS:

EXHIBIT: EMILY NOELLE – NYC ARTIST / Dana Center (Manchester) / through January 9th

The Dana Center for the Humanities at Saint Anselm College has a special exhibition featuring the paintings and sculpture of New York City artist Emily Noelle Lambert on view. Lambert has shown her work nationally and internationally in solo exhibitions in New York City, Chicago and South Korea.

Info: www.anselm.edu/dana-center-humanities or call 641-7700

LIGHTS: LaBelle Holiday Lights (Derry) / Through February 26th

Approximately 15 light features will comprise LaBelle Lights, including meteor lights, a spritzer tunnel, large gift boxes, light tunnels and carpet lights.

Tickets: www.labellewinery.com

EXHIBIT: QUEEN CITY ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME / Millyard Museum / through

The Manchester Historic Association’s Millyard Museum (200 Bedford St., Manchester) celebrates Manchester’s sports history from 1989 through 2009 with a special exhibit, “Queen City Athletic Hall of Fame.” The exhibit features original photos depicting many of the 240 Hall of Fame inductees, as well as trophies, artifacts and memorabilia from the city’s sports community during those two decades.

Tickets: www.manchesterhistoric.org

MOVIE: WHITE CHRISTMAS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / December 28th at 10am

Part of their “Senior Movie Morning” series.

Tickets: www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

