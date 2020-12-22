Dec. 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 624 positive results with 71 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, DHHS announced 624 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 5.9%. Today’s results include 484 people who tested positive by PCR test and 140 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,485 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:
- 12/17: 107 new cases today, for an updated total of 854 cases
- 12/18: 118 new cases today, for an updated total of 652 cases
- 12/19: 3 new cases today, for an updated total of 622 cases
- 12/20: 69 new cases today, for an updated total of 506 cases
- 12/21: 327 new cases
Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (157), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (89), Strafford (69), Merrimack (60), Belknap (44), Carroll (19), Cheshire (15), Grafton (14), Sullivan (10), and Coos (7) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (71) and Nashua (42). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-seven new cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
There are currently 297 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 38,008 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 889 (2%) of those having been hospitalized.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 22, 2020, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19
|38,008
|Recovered
|30,867 (81%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|656 (2%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|6,485
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|889 (2%)
|Current Hospitalizations
|297
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|489,261
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2
|34,355
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|61,830
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|465
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 12/22/2020)
|Current COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Under Investigation
|Deaths
|The Arbors at Bedford
|10
|3
|0
|0
|Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center
|20
|4
|0
|0
|Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation
|19
|10
|0
|0
|Community Bridges Concord
|4
|6
|0
|0
|Coos County Nursing Hospital
|63
|71
|0
|12
|Country Village Center
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place
|20
|7
|0
|1
|Crestwood Center Milford
|25
|11
|0
|0
|Elms Center
|26
|13
|0
|1
|Epsom Healthcare
|40
|24
|0
|3
|Fairview Senior Living
|47
|23
|0
|2
|Grace House Windham
|15
|16
|0
|0
|Green Mountain Treatment Center
|67
|36
|0
|0
|Hanover Hill Manchester
|22
|11
|0
|1
|Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center
|68
|36
|0
|5
|Harris Hill Center
|7
|6
|0
|0
|Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program
|8
|2
|0
|0
|Lakes Region Community Center Fairview Home
|6
|9
|0
|2
|Merrimack County Jail
|35
|4
|0
|0
|Merrimack County Nursing Home
|19
|13
|0
|0
|Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center
|9
|8
|0
|0
|Nashua Crossings Benchmark
|29
|22
|0
|4
|NH State Prison – Men’s
|153
|52
|0
|0
|NH Veterans’ Home
|92
|98
|0
|35
|Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin
|75
|5
|0
|0
|Pines of Newmarket
|8
|3
|0
|0
|Pleasant View Nursing Home
|65
|30
|0
|4
|Riverside Rest Home
|42
|31
|0
|1
|Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections
|18
|8
|0
|0
|Strafford County Jail
|31
|5
|0
|0
|Warde Rehabilitation & Nursing Center
|23
|11
|0
|2
|Wentworth Senior Living
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Deaths
|All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020)
|15
|16
|2
|Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020)
|38
|17
|10
|Bedford Falls (6/6/2020)
|40
|21
|11
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020)
|37
|25
|7
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/9/2020)
|61
|20
|19
|Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020)
|62
|28
|17
|Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020)
|35
|13
|10
|Birch Hill (7/30/2020)
|40
|29
|14
|Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020)
|0
|8
|0
|Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020)
|2
|7
|0
|Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020)
|16
|4
|0
|Courville Manchester (6/30/2020)
|15
|14
|6
|Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020)
|54
|28
|15
|Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020)
|3
|12
|1
|Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020)
|45
|70
|0
|Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020)
|27
|16
|7
|Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020)
|3
|2
|0
|Greenbriar (8/21/2020)
|124
|34
|28
|Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020)
|9
|3
|0
|Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020)
|56
|16
|16
|Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020)
|1
|4
|0
|Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020)
|79
|60
|25
|Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020)
|154
|55
|39
|Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020)
|19
|18
|1
|Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020)
|23
|19
|7
|Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020)
|2
|6
|1
|Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020)
|3
|6
|0
|Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020)
|93
|70
|10
|Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020)
|38
|16
|5
|Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/8/2020)
|14
|28
|0
|Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020)
|49
|21
|9
|Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020)
|4
|8
|1
|Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020)
|44
|27
|11
|Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020)
|48
|14
|8
|Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020)
|87
|29
|21
|Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/17/2020)
|14
|9
|1
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020)
|64
|23
|23
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020)
|2
|9
|0
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020)
|3
|5
|0
|Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020)
|11
|1
|0
|St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020)
|17
|16
|0
|St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020)
|11
|11
|0
|St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (12/3/2020)
|31
|18
|9
|Salem Woods (5/18/2020)
|23
|26
|10
|Salemhaven (7/9/2020)
|46
|15
|11
|Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020)
|30
|4
|2
|Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020)
|54
|45
|15
|Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020)
|3
|2
|0
|Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020)
|33
|24
|4
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|12/15
|12/16
|12/17
|12/18
|12/19
|12/20
|12/21
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|855
|1,240
|842
|582
|877
|1,166
|657
|888
|LabCorp
|1,524
|1,400
|1,822
|1,418
|790
|1,195
|1,033
|1,312
|Quest Diagnostics
|1,184
|1,249
|1,703
|1,146
|1,317
|983
|759
|1,192
|Mako Medical
|113
|663
|827
|432
|36
|362
|8
|349
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|738
|901
|952
|305
|704
|458
|0
|580
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|556
|495
|536
|545
|416
|320
|461
|476
|Other Laboratory*
|1,577
|1,997
|2,162
|2,334
|1,862
|705
|1,024
|1,666
|University of New Hampshire**
|1,512
|806
|737
|1,894
|21
|0
|1,613
|940
|Total
|8,059
|8,751
|9,581
|8,656
|6,023
|5,189
|5,555
|7,402
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|12/15
|12/16
|12/17
|12/18
|12/19
|12/20
|12/21
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|27
|20
|4
|17
|21
|4
|0
|13
|Quest Diagnostics
|18
|40
|33
|24
|35
|8
|11
|24
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|6
|8
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Other Laboratory*
|10
|11
|16
|9
|1
|0
|19
|9
|Total
|61
|79
|54
|55
|57
|12
|30
|50
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.
Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.
** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.