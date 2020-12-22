Dec. 22 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 624 positive results with 71 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, DHHS announced 624 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 5.9%. Today’s results include 484 people who tested positive by PCR test and 140 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,485 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

12/17: 107 new cases today, for an updated total of 854 cases

107 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/18: 118 new cases today, for an updated total of 652 cases

118 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/19: 3 new cases today, for an updated total of 622 cases

3 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/20: 69 new cases today, for an updated total of 506 cases

69 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/21: 327 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (157), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (89), Strafford (69), Merrimack (60), Belknap (44), Carroll (19), Cheshire (15), Grafton (14), Sullivan (10), and Coos (7) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (71) and Nashua (42). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-seven new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

There are currently 297 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 38,008 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 889 (2%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 22, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 38,008 Recovered 30,867 (81%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 656 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,485 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 889 (2%) Current Hospitalizations 297 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 489,261 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 34,355 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 61,830 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 465

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 12/22/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths The Arbors at Bedford 10 3 0 0 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center 20 4 0 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation 19 10 0 0 Community Bridges Concord 4 6 0 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital 63 71 0 12 Country Village Center 3 1 0 0 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place 20 7 0 1 Crestwood Center Milford 25 11 0 0 Elms Center 26 13 0 1 Epsom Healthcare 40 24 0 3 Fairview Senior Living 47 23 0 2 Grace House Windham 15 16 0 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center 67 36 0 0 Hanover Hill Manchester 22 11 0 1 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center 68 36 0 5 Harris Hill Center 7 6 0 0 Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program 8 2 0 0 Lakes Region Community Center Fairview Home 6 9 0 2 Merrimack County Jail 35 4 0 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home 19 13 0 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center 9 8 0 0 Nashua Crossings Benchmark 29 22 0 4 NH State Prison – Men’s 153 52 0 0 NH Veterans’ Home 92 98 0 35 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin 75 5 0 0 Pines of Newmarket 8 3 0 0 Pleasant View Nursing Home 65 30 0 4 Riverside Rest Home 42 31 0 1 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections 18 8 0 0 Strafford County Jail 31 5 0 0 Warde Rehabilitation & Nursing Center 23 11 0 2 Wentworth Senior Living 2 3 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/9/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020) 3 2 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020) 1 4 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020) 93 70 10 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/8/2020) 14 28 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/17/2020) 14 9 1 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020) 17 16 0 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020) 11 11 0 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 12/15 12/16 12/17 12/18 12/19 12/20 12/21 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 855 1,240 842 582 877 1,166 657 888 LabCorp 1,524 1,400 1,822 1,418 790 1,195 1,033 1,312 Quest Diagnostics 1,184 1,249 1,703 1,146 1,317 983 759 1,192 Mako Medical 113 663 827 432 36 362 8 349 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 738 901 952 305 704 458 0 580 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 556 495 536 545 416 320 461 476 Other Laboratory* 1,577 1,997 2,162 2,334 1,862 705 1,024 1,666 University of New Hampshire** 1,512 806 737 1,894 21 0 1,613 940 Total 8,059 8,751 9,581 8,656 6,023 5,189 5,555 7,402 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 12/15 12/16 12/17 12/18 12/19 12/20 12/21 Daily Average LabCorp 27 20 4 17 21 4 0 13 Quest Diagnostics 18 40 33 24 35 8 11 24 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 6 8 1 5 0 0 0 3 Other Laboratory* 10 11 16 9 1 0 19 9 Total 61 79 54 55 57 12 30 50

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.