Dec. 21: Public invited to online Q&A around homelessness and the city’s winter sheltering plan

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday, December 21 at 10:15 a.m., Mayor Joyce Craig, Fire Chief Dan Goonan and Families in Transition – New Horizons (FIT-NH) President Maria Devlin will host a live Facebook Q&A for members of the public to discuss the status of an emergency winter shelter in the city, as well as a general discussion around homelessness. Residents can submit questions in advance to mayor@manchsternh.gov.

What: Live Q&A re: homelessness in the city

Who: Mayor Joyce Craig. Chief Dan Goonan, Manchester Fire Department. President Maria Devlin, Families in Transition – New Horizons

When: Monday, December 21, 10:15 a.m.

Where: Facebook (www.facebook.com/MayorJoyceCr aig