Dec. 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 847 positive results with 80 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, December 21, 2020, DHHS announced 847 new positive test results for COVID-19, with a daily PCR test positivity rate of 7.3%. Today’s results include 575 people who tested positive by PCR test and 272 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,688 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

12/16: 118 new cases today, for an updated total of 801 cases

12/17: 70 new cases today, for an updated total of 747 cases

12/18: 85 new cases today, for an updated total of 534 cases

12/19: 136 new cases today, for an updated total of 619 cases

12/20: 438 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (224), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (144), Merrimack (81), Strafford (61), Belknap (56), Cheshire (26), Grafton (20), Carroll (13), Coos (12), and Sullivan (3) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (100) and Manchester (80). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-seven new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

There are currently 278 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 37,388 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 889 (2%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 21, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 37,388 Recovered 30,044 (80%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 656 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,688 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 889 (2%) Current Hospitalizations 278 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 487,023 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 34,323 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 61,734 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 526

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS\

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 12/17 12/18 12/19 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,253 854 1,240 842 582 877 1,166 973 LabCorp 1,298 1,524 1,399 1,823 1,416 790 1,188 1,348 Quest Diagnostics 1,425 1,184 1,249 1,704 1,145 1,302 751 1,251 Mako Medical 9 113 663 827 432 36 362 349 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 302 738 901 952 305 704 0 557 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 533 556 490 534 544 416 256 476 Other Laboratory* 1,160 1,557 1,973 2,127 2,312 1,860 499 1,641 University of New Hampshire** 1,917 1,512 806 737 1,894 21 0 984 Total 7,897 8,038 8,721 9,546 8,630 6,006 4,222 7,580 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 12/17 12/18 12/19 Daily Average LabCorp 2 27 20 4 17 21 4 14 Quest Diagnostics 10 18 40 33 24 35 8 24 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 6 8 1 5 0 0 4 Other Laboratory* 23 10 11 16 9 1 0 10 Total 42 61 79 54 55 57 12 51

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.