Dec. 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 561 positive results with 61 in Manchester; 19 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, DHHS announced 561 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, December 20. Today’s results include 342people who tested positive by PCR test and 219 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 32 new cases from Monday, December 13 (14 by PCR and 18 by antigen test, for a new total of 1,047); an additional 14 new cases from Tuesday, December 14 (14 by PCR and 0 by antigen test, for a new total of 1,324); an additional 20 new cases from Wednesday, December 15 (11 by PCR and 9 by antigen test, for a new total of 1,242); 19 new cases from Thursday, December 16 (15 by PCR and 4 by antigen test, for a new total of 1,056); and 7 new cases from Friday, December 17 (0 by PCR and 7 by antigen test, for a new total of 272). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 7,971 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and sixty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (156), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (90), Merrimack (76), Strafford (63), Grafton (25), Cheshire (23), Sullivan (21), Belknap (17), Carroll (16), and Coos (9) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (61) and Nashua (44). The county of residence is being determined for fifty-two new cases.

DHHS has also announced 19 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Coos County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Grafton County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age

2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 437 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 187,340 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 21, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 187,340 Recovered 177,501 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,868 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 7,971 Current Hospitalizations 437

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Sept 6th, 2021 Male Hillsborough 40-49 Week of Sept 6th, 2021 Male Hillsborough 0-9 Week of Oct 18th, 2021 Male Coos 70-79 Week of Nov 22nd, 2021 Male Strafford 70-79 Week of Nov 22nd, 2021 Female Hillsborough 80+ Week of Nov 27th, 2021 Female Sullivan 80+

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.