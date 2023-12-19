Dec. 21: 7th Annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Vigil in Veterans Park

MANCHESTER, NH –  Thursday, December 21, is the Winter Solstice and the longest night of the year. For this reason, it is also recognized as Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day. For the seventh consecutive year, advocates, healthcare workers, members of the faith community and others will gather in the cold to remember those who we have lost.

Catholic Medical Center’s Health Care for the Homeless, the City of Manchester Health Department, Families in Transition-NH, Hope for NH Recovery, The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, and the NH Coalition to End Homelessness will lead this tribute to the homeless and formerly homeless, reading the names of those in the Manchester area who have died in 2023. Luminaries to those men and women will be lit in Veteran’s Park. Similar ceremonies are happening on this day across the state and nation.

Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately and bring a battery-operated candle (a limited number will be provided). The program should last about 20 minutes.

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM

Where: Veteran’s Memorial Park, Elm Street, Manchester, NH

 

