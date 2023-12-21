Dec. 21-24 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21st

Mikey G / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Jeff Mrozek / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Ralph Allen / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Casey Roop / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Justin Jordan / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Mugsy Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Rebecca Turmel / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Sam Viasich / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22nd

Kimayo / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Malcolm Salls / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Doug Thompson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

The Kevin Madden Band / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Dave Ayotte / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Swipe Right Trio / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

The Snow Angels / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Rockspring / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23rd

Redemption Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Upright Dogs / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Freddie Catalfo / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Patrick Synan / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Richard Wallace / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

The hArt of Sound (Colin Hart) / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Johnny Angel / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 7:30pm

Another Shot Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Lewis Goodwin Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

A Former Friend / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Soup du Jour / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Country Roads / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24th

Copper Door (Salem) / Steve Aubert at 11 a.m. / Phil Jacques at 4 p.m.

Copper Door (Bedford) / Steve Prisby at 11 a.m. / Nate Comp at 4 p.m.

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21st

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CELTS / Stockbridge Theatre (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Celebrate Christmas Irish style! With over 12 years of successful national touring, CHRISTMAS WITH THE CELTS performs a wonderful combination of timeless ancient Irish Christmas Carols and lively Irish dance with modern contemporary songs but with Irish instrumentation. And an Irish Christmas would not be complete without the unpredictable Irish jokes (craic) and banter that occurs between band members and the audience every year and the always crowd-pleasing fiery Irish dancers! https://stockbridgetheatre.showare.com/ or (603)437-5210

CANDLELIGHT HOLIDAY SPECIAL / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 6 pm & 8:30pm – DIRECT/x

Holiday special featuring “The Nutrcracker” and more. Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before; discover Holiday inspired music at The Rex Theatre under the gentle glow of candlelight. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

LABELLE LIGHTS / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / through January 7 – DIRECT/x

Escape the holiday chaos and experience a joyful winter wonderland at LaBelle Lights in Derry, where over a million twinkling lights illuminate festive outdoor displays along a walking path. Admission includes special theme weeks, carefully curated to enhance your experience by offering engaging and interactive themes to enhance your overall experience. www.labellewinery.com/lights or (602)672-9898

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22nd

FNC: KELLY MACFARLAND’S CHRISTMAS PARTY / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

As an experienced stand-up comedian, Kelly has an extensive and well-rounded resume including comedy clubs, theaters, colleges, festivals, television appearances, and entertaining US troops overseas. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

A CHRISTMAS CAROL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / FINAL WEEKEND! – DIRECT/x

Come celebrate the holiday season as the Palace Theatre tradition continues with Charles Dickens’ classic story of Scrooge and Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol. Known for his penny-pinching ways, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts on a snowy Christmas Eve. These ghostly visits reveal Scrooge’s past, present and future, filling him with newfound hope and joy in the Christmas season! Filled with lively song and dance, special effects, professional actors and a live orchestra, this heartwarming tale will create family memories you will cherish forever. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23rd

A SINATRA CHRISTMAS with RICH DIMARE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Rich DiMare is a Boston based jazz singer who specializes in Sinatra and Rat Pack area music. Rich is joined by the Ron Poster Band. Ron Poster is the organist for the Boston Bruins and plays the weekly Sinatra Brunch at Lucky’s Lounge. Rich and Ron’s understanding of the Sinatra songbook coupled with their interactions on stage makes this Old Blue Eyes experience unique and something Sinatra lovers won’t forget! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24th

MERRY CHRISTMAS EVE!

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!