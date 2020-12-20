Dec. 20 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 947 positive results with 142 in Manchester; 6 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, December 20, 2020, DHHS announced 947 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 6.7%. Today’s results include 723 people who tested positive by PCR test and 224 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,908 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

12/15: 23 new cases today, for an updated total of 806 cases

23 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/16: 80 new cases today, for an updated total of 683 cases

80 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/17: 74 new cases today, for an updated total of 677 cases

74 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/18: 287 new cases today, for an updated total of 449 cases

287 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/19: 483 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (209), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (147), Merrimack (121), Strafford (74), Belknap (39), Cheshire (33), Coos (18), Grafton (18), Sullivan (11), and Carroll (9) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (142) and Nashua (95). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-one new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 261 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 36,542 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 889 (2%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 20, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 36,542 Recovered 28,978 (79%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 656 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,908 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 889 (2%) Current Hospitalizations 261 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 484,956 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 34,292 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,246

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 12/17 12/18 12/19 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,000 1,253 853 1,240 898 585 877 958 LabCorp 1,854 1,298 1,524 1,401 1,827 1,415 750 1,438 Quest Diagnostics 1,747 1,424 1,184 1,249 1,703 1,145 1,226 1,383 Mako Medical 249 9 113 663 827 452 36 336 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 423 302 738 901 952 305 106 532 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 435 533 555 486 538 552 332 490 Other Laboratory* 1,053 1,151 1,538 1,955 2,131 2,313 1,467 1,658 University of New Hampshire** 0 1,917 1,512 806 737 1,894 21 984 Total 6,761 7,887 8,017 8,701 9,613 8,661 4,815 7,779 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 12/17 12/18 12/19 Daily Average LabCorp 1 2 27 20 4 17 0 10 Quest Diagnostics 7 10 18 40 33 24 33 24 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 7 6 8 1 5 0 4 Other Laboratory* 0 23 10 11 17 9 0 10 Total 8 42 61 79 55 55 33 48

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.