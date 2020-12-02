Dec. 2 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 566 new positive results with 64 in Manchester; 9 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, DHHS announced 566 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 6.1%. Today’s results include 472 people who tested positive by PCR test and 94 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,694 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Test results received Tuesday are still being processed and the total number of new positives for that day is not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (139), Merrimack (82), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (64), Belknap (40), Grafton (36), Strafford (33), Carroll (22), Cheshire (10), Sullivan (3), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (64) and Nashua (33). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-eight new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced nine additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 162 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 22,332 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 842 (4%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated December 2, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 22,332 Recovered 17,101 (77%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 537 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,694 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 842 (4%) Current Hospitalizations 162 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 427,816 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 33,348 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 57,597 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,738 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 8,325

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 11/25 11/26 11/27 11/28 11/29 11/30 12/01 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,347 0 1,127 1,042 1,743 779 1,183 1,032 LabCorp 1,520 1,600 850 1,852 1,345 848 1,020 1,291 Quest Diagnostics 1,018 1,003 942 1,830 2,871 1,966 1,429 1,580 Mako Medical 43 10 110 398 316 151 4 147 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 640 689 257 555 348 339 71 414 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 636 252 454 509 375 449 390 438 Other Laboratory* 2,721 1,537 778 1,098 785 1,239 1,863 1,432 University of New Hampshire** 36 0 359 85 0 757 1,202 348 Total 7,961 5,091 4,877 7,369 7,783 6,528 7,162 6,682 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 11/25 11/26 11/27 11/28 11/29 11/30 12/01 Daily Average LabCorp 7 9 1 8 1 0 0 4 Quest Diagnostics 27 33 7 19 1 7 23 17 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 0 3 1 0 6 0 2 Other Laboratory* 14 0 9 0 0 20 9 7 Total 53 42 20 28 2 33 32 30

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.