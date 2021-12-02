Dec. 2 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,134 positive results with 121 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

MANCHESTER, NH – On Thursday, December 2, 2021, DHHS announced 1,134 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, December 1. Today’s results include 803 people who tested positive by PCR test and 331 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 15 new cases from Saturday, November 27 (1 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 639; an additional 1 new case from Sunday, November 28 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 695; an additional 243 new cases from Monday, November 29 (153 by PCR and 90 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,190; and an additional 12 new cases from Tuesday, November 30 (4 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,239. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 8,251 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are three hundred and sixty-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (273), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (189), Merrimack (171), Strafford (141), Grafton (97), Cheshire (80), Belknap (62), Sullivan (58), Carroll (35), and Coos (33) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (121) and Nashua (77). The county of residence is being determined for sixty-eight new cases.

DHHS has also announced seven additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

2 male residents of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Strafford County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 397 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 163,961 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 2, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 163,961 Recovered 153,978 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,732 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 8,251 Current Hospitalizations 397

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.