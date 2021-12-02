Dec. 2-5: Live music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2
- River Sister / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm
- Austin McCarthy / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Justin Jordan / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm
- Chris O’Neill / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 7pm
- Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm
- D-Comp / Angel City Musical Hall (Manchester) / 9pm
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3
- Tim Kierstead / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm
- Carter on Guitar / Game Changer (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Brian Munger & Side Peace / Area 23 (Concord) / 7pm
- Off the Record / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Almost Famous / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Bite the Bullet / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4
- Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Hey Dana / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm
- Quincy Lord / Liquid Therapy (Nashua) / 6pm
- Tom Boisse / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm
- Adam Lufkin Band / The Goat (Manchester) / 7pm
- Good Foot / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm
- Vinyl Legion / Fody’s (Nashua) / 9:30pm
- Alex Roy / Gas Light (Portsmouth) / 9:30pm
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5
- Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am
- Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- 21st & 1st and Justin Jordan / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm
- Leadfoot Sam / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
SCROOGE IN LOVE – THE MUSICAL / December 10-12 (Derry)
- A musical sequel to the Dickens classic! A year after the events of A Christmas Carol, Jacob Marley and the Christmas Ghosts return to reunite Ebenezer Scrooge with his long-lost first love, Belle. A year after the events of A Christmas Carol, the four ghosts (Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future) return with a new goal: to reunite the new and improved Ebenezer Scrooge with his long-lost first love, Belle. All of Dickens’ familiar characters return in this romantic and festive sequel to the perennial classic. Derry Opera House
The ROCKIN’ DADDIOS / January 8th at 7pm (Manchester)
- The Rockin Daddios, a vocal group from the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, are gaining popularity in New England. They are well known for their great harmonies and are known to include audience participation along with their stage antics. This is a fun group of guys! Join them (and their band) for an amazing night of Doo-Wop music that will keep your toes tapping as we stroll down memory lane! The Rockin Daddios will NOT disappoint!
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
A CHRISTMAS CAROL / November 26-December 22
- Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present and Future. Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful “Happy Christmas” before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those that mean the most to him.
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
COMPAQ BIG BAND / December 2nd at 7:30pm
- A Christmas Carol’ and ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet are timeless New England seasonal classics at Palace Theatre, but this year a spectacular new holiday event will take place in Manchester when the exciting 19-piece Compaq Big Band is featured in concert at Rex Theatre. It will be an amazing evening filled with seasonal favorites like you’ve never heard them before – powerful, inspirational, and just plain fun. Even the biggest Grinch can’t help but get in the Christmas spirit!
FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY with JACKIE FLYNN / December 3rd at 7:30pm
- Jackie is truly a “comic’s comic” whose refreshingly unique brand of sarcastic observational humor puts him in a class all his own, apart from the many derivative cookie cutter comics plying the airways today. Audiences young and old appreciate his wit and rapid-fire “take no prisoners” delivery.
Featured EVENTS:
MUSIC: Rockapella Holiday Show / Stockbridge Theatre (Derry) / DEC. 3rd at 7pm
- Returning to the Stockbridge for their 18th performance, Rockapella is “Often imitated – never duplicated”. Since the early ’90’s when they first achieved national television fame on PBS’s ‘Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego?’, they’ve toured the globe with buckets of catchy original pop songs, and complete contemporary revisions of sparkling Motown, pop, and soul classics. Join in on the fun for this special holiday show!
- www.stockbridgetheatre.com or (603)437-5210 for tickets.
ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC: KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / Every Tues. from 7-10pm
- Hosted by Paul & Nate / www.RibShack.net
PARADE: Manchester’s Holiday Parade / December 4th at 4pm
LIGHTS: LaBelle Holiday Lights (Derry) / Through February 26th
- Approximately 15 light features will comprise LaBelle Lights, including meteor lights, a spritzer tunnel, large gift boxes, light tunnels and carpet lights.
- Tickets: www.labellewinery.com
THEATRE: The Toymaker’s Apprentice / Player’s Ring Theatre (Portsmouth) / December 4-19
- Toymaker Gideon has put out a search for a new apprentice for his workshop. Two children from the village, Jack and Libby, apply for the job as apprentice to Toymaker Gideon. Each child gets an equal chance – but who will have what it takes to win this position?
- Tickets: www.playersring.org or call (603)436-8123
DANCE: Concord Dance Academy Holiday Spectacular / City Auditorium (Concord) / December 4th at 1pm and 6pm
MUSIC: Puddles Pity Party / Capitol Center (Concord) / December 18th at 8pm
- A veritable “Pagliacci by way of Pee-Wee Herman and David Lynch” (The AJC), Puddles Pity Party has over 790K YouTube subscribers and almost 300 million views for indelible interpretations of classics by the likes of ABBA, Bowie, Britney, Cheap Trick, SIA, Tom Waits and Queen along with his unforgettable rendition of the smoosh-up “Pinball Wizard/Folsom Prison Blues.” You may recognize him as a finalist on Season 12 of America’s Got Talent and a contestant on the 2020 season of AGT The Champions, as well as his viral video collaborations with Postmodern Jukebox.
- Tickets: www. https://ccanh.com