Dec. 18: Public meeting to discuss rehab project for Amoskeag Eastbound and Canal Street ramp bridges

MANCHESTER, NH – Arrangements have been made by the City of Manchester Department of Public Works to present and discuss the rehabilitation of the Amoskeag Eastbound and the Canal Street Ramp Bridges in the City of Manchester.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, December 18, 2023, at 6 p.m. at the Rines Center located at 1528 Elm Street, Manchester, New Hampshire.

The purpose of this meeting is to present citizens with information regarding the proposed project and to solicit public input to ensure that project decisions meet the public transportation needs, community goals, and protect and enhance the environment.

Accordingly, the City of Manchester assures that this project will be administered according to the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all related statutes to ensure nondiscrimination.

Should disability-related accommodations be required, please notify the Highway Division at (603) 624- 6444 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at least two days prior to this meeting. TYY access through RELAYNH at 1-800-735-2694.