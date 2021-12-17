Dec. 16 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,126 positive results with 156 in Manchester; 11 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, December 16, 2021, DHHS announced 1,126 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, December 15. Today’s results include 792 people who tested positive by PCR test and 334 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced 27 new cases from Tuesday, December 7 (23 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,357; 44 new cases from Wednesday, December 8 (37 by PCR and 7 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,628; 51 new cases from Thursday, December 9 (34 by PCR and 17 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,322; 45 new cases from Friday, December 10 (28 by PCR and 17 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,540; 25 new cases from Saturday, December 11 (18 by PCR and 7 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,041; 6 new cases from Sunday, December 12 (5 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 711; 5 new cases from Monday, December 13 (0 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 862; and 34 new cases from Tuesday, December 14 (14 by PCR and 20 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,132. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 9,607 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are three hundred and forty-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (281), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (188), Merrimack (155), Strafford (99), Cheshire (89), Grafton (63), Sullivan (56), Carroll (50), Belknap (40), and Coos (24) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (156) and Nashua (78). The county of residence is being determined for eight-four new cases.

DHHS has also announced 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 female residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 463 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 181,660 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 16, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 181,660 Recovered 170,225 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,828 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 9,607 Current Hospitalizations 463

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with a COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 12/16/2021)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths

Belknap County Nursing Home 3 10 0 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing Home Fremont 3 1 0 0 The Courville at Manchester 34 19 0 6 Derry Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare 33 4 0 0 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation 20 8 0 0 Exeter Center Rehabilitation and Nursing Home 9 2 0 0 Harris Hill Center 8 5 0 0 Harvest Hill Assisted Living 34 6 0 0 Hillsborough County Department of Corrections 159 11 0 0 Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 26 7 0 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center 24 18 0 4 Lilac View Assisted Care Facility 4 1 0 0 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center 30 17 0 0 Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home 7 11 0 0 NH State Prison – Men’s 19 11 0 0 Pleasant Valley Nursing Home 19 8 0 0 Premier Rehab and Healthcare 3 2 0 0 Rochester Manor 7 1 0 0 Rockingham County Dept. of Corrections 8 1 0 0 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 6 2 0 0 Salem Haven 3 1 0 0 Strafford County Jail 20 6 0 0 Wheelock Terrace 4 1 0 0 Wolfeboro Bay Center Genesis Healthcare 11 4 0 0 Woodlawn Care Center Newport 7 15 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths

All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 All America Assisted Living (12/1/2021) 8 6 0 Alpine Health Center (4/8/2021) 19 10 3 Alpine Health Center (10/12/2021) 62 23 6 Applewood Rehabilitation Center (2/20/2021) 18 17 1 The Arbors at Bedford (2/7/2021) 47 18 22 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (1/21/2021) 13 17 0 Austin Home (11/10/2021) 11 2 0 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/19/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (1/6/2021) 3 6 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (3/27/2021) 9 14 0 Bel-Air Nursing Home and Rehab Center (2/1/2021) 22 8 0 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Bellamy Fields Dover (9/15/2021) 3 0 0 Bentley Commons at Bedford (2/4/2021) 21 13 2 Bentley Commons at Bedford (12/1/2021) 2 2 0 Birch Healthcare Center (7/6/2021) 42 5 7 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Birch Hill (2/23/2021) 3 13 0 The Birches at Concord (11/24/2021) 36 18 4 Bowman Place at Olde Bedford (11/29/2021) 7 3 0 Brookdale Spruce Wood (11/22/2021) 41 8 0 Calumet Transitional Housing Unit – NHDOC (2/3/2021) 14 5 0 Carriage Hill Assisted Living (2/13/2021) 13 9 3 Carriage Hill Assisted Living (9/24/2021) 8 2 0 Carroll County Department of Corrections (2/23/2021) 3 10 0 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Clipper Harbor/Cedar Healthcare Center (1/24/2021) 32 16 7 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (12/22/2020) 19 10 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (1/15/2021) 4 1 0 Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation (9/30/2021) 8 4 1 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Bridges Concord (2/2/2021) 5 10 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Coos County Nursing Home (4/30/2021) 7 9 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital (12/30/2020) 64 71 13 Country Village Center (2/17/2021) 47 20 12 Country Village Center (11/16/2021) 33 12 3 Courville at Bedford – Carlyle Place (1/6/2021) 20 10 7 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Courville at Nashua (10/29/2021) 19 4 0 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crestwood Center Milford (1/18/2021) 26 13 3 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Dover Center for Health and Rehabilitation (3/10/2021) 74 49 11 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Edgewood Centre Portsmouth (2/16/2021) 28 21 2 Edgewood Center Portsmouth (11/23/2021) 21 9 1 Elms Center (1/11/2021) 31 14 10 Epsom Healthcare (1/18/2021) 66 30 8 Epsom Healthcare (9/8/2021) 7 8 0 Epsom Health Center (12/3/2021) 18 11 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Evergreen Place Manchester (12/22/2020) 3 2 0 Fairview Senior Living (1/12/2021) 89 54 11 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (5/24/2021) 192 9 0 Federal Correctional Institution – Berlin (10/12/2021) 36 11 0 Golden View Health Care Center Meredith (1/24/2021) 77 52 12 Golden View Health Care Center Meredith (11/24/2021) 23 8 1 Grafton County Department of Corrections (12/8/2021) 7 4 0 Grace House Windham (12/30/2020) 14 12 0 Granite Recovery Centers NFA Behavioral Health-Salem (4/7/2021) 36 8 0 Green Mountain Treatment Center (1/8/2021) 68 38 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Greystone Farms (1/25/2021) 2 7 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (12/18/2020) 1 4 0 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hanover Hill Manchester (1/11/2021) 22 11 3 Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center (1/22/2021) 71 40 7 Harbor Care Chestnut Street Group Home (2/2/2021) 4 2 0 Harmony Homes by the Bay (2/7/2021) 38 15 3 Harris Hill Center (1/21/2021) 22 17 3 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (2/11/2021) 114 54 0 Hillsborough County House of Corrections (3/19/2021) 20 2 0 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (2/15/2021) 100 64 13 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (11/17/2021) 3 1 0 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Inn at Deerfield (11/24/2021) 22 6 0 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Keene Center (2/17/2021) 101 38 10 Kendal at Hanover (2/8/2021) 4 7 1 Keystone Hall, Cynthia Day Program (1/20/2021) 19 6 0 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (7/26/2021) 10 2 0 Laconia Rehabilitation Center (9/14/2021) 21 10 4 Lafayette Center (2/6/2021) 18 11 1 Lakes Region Community Services Fairview Home (1/14/2021) 7 13 1 Langdon Place of Exeter (2/17/2021) 14 8 2 Langdon Place of Nashua (2/23/2021) 19 18 2 Lebanon Center Genesis (10/19/2021) 11 1 0 Ledgewood Bay Assisted Living (2/16/2021) 17 16 3 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center (12/18/2020) 93 70 10 Maple Wood Cheshire County Nursing Home (9/10/2021) 2 1 2 Meredith Bay Colony Club (1/26/2021) 23 13 2 Merrimack County Jail (1/22/2021) 36 15 0 Merrimack County Nursing Home (3/8/2021) 45 51 6 Merrimack County Nursing Home (10/27/2021) 10 2 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (3/17/2021) 12 7 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Plymouth (12/18/2020) 14 28 0 Mt. Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment & Stabilization Center (1/10/2021) 9 8 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 21 9 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (11/16/2020) 6 8 0 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Nashua Crossings Benchmark (1/25/2021) 49 28 7 NH Correctional Facility for Women (2/12/2021) 26 11 0 NH State Prison – Men’s (3/22/21) 266 75 1 NH Veterans’ Home (1/25/2021) 93 102 36 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (2/3/2021) 129 30 1 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (4/14/2021) 5 0 0 Northern NH Correctional Facility – Berlin (11/1/2021) 7 4 0 Oceanside Center – Genesis (12/16/2020) 44 27 11 Oceanside Center – Genesis (11/22/2021) 29 4 0 Peabody Home (9/29/2021) 3 3 0 Pheasant Wood Center (1/5/2021) 32 2 7 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pine Rock Manor Warner (12/8/2021) 7 2 0 Pines of Newmarket (1/24/2021) 28 13 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Pleasant View Nursing Home (1/26/2021) 94 49 22 Pleasant View Nursing Home (9/21/2021) 7 0 0 Pleasant View Nursing Home (11/24/2021) 11 10 0 Pond View Acres Assisted Living (11/29/2021) 3 2 0 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village Keene (12/16/2020) 14 9 1 Residence at Salem Woods (1/11/2021) 1 1 0 Ridgewood Center 11 5 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (12/13/2020) 3 5 0 Rivermead Peterborough (1/22/2021) 5 8 0 Riverside Rest Home (2/17/2021) 96 79 9 Riverside Rest Home (10/8/2021) 9 5 1 River Wood Manchester (11/9/2021) 8 2 1 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (1/23/2021) 3 15 0 Rockingham County Nursing and Rehab (9/28/2021) 7 8 1 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (4/20/2021) 7 1 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover (12/22/2020) 17 16 0 St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (1/29/2021) 37 26 15 St. Joseph’s Residence Manchester (12/22/2020) 11 11 2 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester (12/3/2020) 31 18 9 St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (2/26/2021) 35 15 4 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Secure Psychiatric Unit, NH Department of Corrections (1/25/2021) 20 10 0 Strafford County Jail (2/12/2021) 127 14 0 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility Rochester (12/16/2020) 30 4 2 Sullivan County Department of Corrections (2/24/2021) 35 12 0 Sullivan County Health Care (6/11/2021) 21 6 0 Sullivan County Nursing Home (2/26/2021) 123 57 3 Summerhill Assisted Living (2/17/2021) 14 13 2 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Villa Crest Manchester (9/15/2021) 8 1 0 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0 Warde Health Center Windham (1/5/2021) 23 14 2 Webster at Rye (12/8/2021) 40 18 6 Wentworth Senior Living (1/18/2021) 11 6 1 Windham Terrace Assisted Living (9/20/2021) 6 2 0 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (2/12/2021) 21 17 3 Woodcrest Village Assisted Living (11/30/2021) 7 6 0 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (12/10/2020) 33 24 4 Woodlawn Care Center Newport (9/15/2021) 8 4 0

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.