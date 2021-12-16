Dec. 16-19: Live music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16

Charlie Chronopoulos / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Malcolm Salls / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Joe McDonald / KC’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Jodee Frawlee / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Chris Fraga / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17

Karen Laurecelle / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Brien Sweet / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Rick Watson / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Molly’s Tavern (New Boston) / 7pm

Martin and Kelly / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm

Eric Grant / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Almost Famous / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Rock Junkies / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18

Alli Beaudry, Paul Nelson, Ryan Gagne-Hall, and Kevin Horan / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 3pm

Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Ryan Williamson / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Dylan Doyle / Liquid Therapy (Nashua) / 6pm

Gardner Berry / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Doug Flood / Fody’s (Derry) / 8pm

Mica’s Groove Train / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 19

Rob Pagnano / The Goat (Manchester) / 9am

Jimmy Zaroulis / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

The Incidentals / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last-minute changes.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

KT TUNSTALL featuring NOAH VONNE / December 16th at 7:30pm

KT Tunstall is an award-winning Scottish singer-songwriter and musician. She broke into the public eye with her song “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” Her debut album was named Eye to the Telescope – The single “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” was given the Q Magazine Award for Best Track in 2005, and “Suddenly I See” won the Ivor Novello Award for Best Song in 2006. “Suddenly I See” became a popular hit and has been featured in The Devil Wears Prada, Blind Dating, Ugly Betty, Grey’s Anatomy, Love, Rosie, Thrillville, and as a campaign song of the US presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton in 2008.

THE IMPROVISED HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA / December 17th at 7:30pm

This hilarious show unfolds before your eyes as everything is made up on the spot and performed in real-time. The ImprovBoston Ensemble seamlessly integrates interactive improv games, scenes and skillful storytelling along with off-the-cuff music with “follow the fun” pacing into an unforgettable performance. This show has never been seen before and will never be seen again. The best part: it’s all inspired by the audience. Put on your best holiday sweater, grab a glass of cheer and let’s celebrate together.

ROCK THIS TOWN ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR / December 18th at 7:30pm

ROCK THIS TOWN ORCHESTRA is the Ultimate and Only BRIAN SETZER ORCHESTRA Tribute Band in the USA. It is at the forefront of the swing revival in popular music, blending a vibrant fusion of the American sounds of classic 50’s rock & roll and big band swing with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture. ROCK THIS TOWN ORCHESTRA is much more than a simple tribute band, it takes inspiration from Brian Setzer’s approach to the music and some of the most influential creators of this uniquely American art form. The band’s guitar-horns infused music and legendary high energy show introduces this genre to the younger generations as well as bringing back precious memories to the more mature audiences while remaining cognizant and respectful of the music’s rich legacy.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

The ROCKIN’ DADDIOS / January 8th at 7pm (Manchester)

The Rockin Daddios, a vocal group from the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, are gaining popularity in New England. They are well known for their great harmonies and are known to include audience participation along with their stage antics. This is a fun group of guys! Join them (and their band) for an amazing night of Doo-Wop music that will keep your toes tapping as we stroll down memory lane! The Rockin Daddios will NOT disappoint!

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

A CHRISTMAS CAROL / November 26-December 22 (Mainstage) LAST CHANCE!

Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present and Future. Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful “Happy Christmas” before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those that mean the most to him.

FEATURED EVENTS:

MUSIC: The Moves & Grooves Tour with DJ Midas & King Stace / December 17th at Soho Bistro & Lounge (Manchester)

MUSIC: A Nashville Christmas / December 16th at 7:30pm / LaBelle Winery (Derry)

Hear the music of Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn and more. Tickets: www.labellewinery.com



MUSIC: Wynonna Judd and her band The Big Noise / December 17th at 8pm / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry)

TRIVIA: Christmas Vacation Trivia (21+) / December 16 th at 7:30pm / Chunky’s (Manchester)

Teams of up to 6 players / Reserve by purchasing a $5.00 food voucher (per person) at www.chunkys.com

COMEDY: Mark Riley / December 18 th at 8:30pm / Headliners (DoubleTree By Hilton – Manchester) / www.headlinerscomedyclub.com

MUSIC: Capital Jazz Orchestra – Holiday Pops / December 19th at 4pm / Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord) / www.ccanh.com

Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8am).