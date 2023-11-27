Dec. 15: Saint Joseph Cathedral to host December concert

MANCHESTER, NH, November 20, 2023 – Very Reverend Jason Jalbert, Rector and Pastor of Saint Joseph Cathedral, invites the community to prepare for the Christmas season by attending a performance of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” and the oratorio masterwork, Handel’s “Messiah.” The concert will be held on December 15 at 7:30 p.m., in the recently restored Cathedral located on the corner of Pine and Lowell streets.

“This concert is a wonderful opportunity to enter into the beauty of the Advent season with timeless, sacred music,” said Rev. Jalbert.

The performances will include a chamber orchestra, choristers, and soloists from the Diocesan Festival and Chamber Choirs under the direction of Eric Bermani, DMin, Diocesan and Cathedral Director of Music and professor at Saint Anselm College. Tickets are $20 per person; children under 10 are free. The Cathedral is handicap accessible.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.stjosephcathedralnh.org/cathedralconcert, in the parish office, or at the door.