Dec. 15: Saint Joseph Cathedral to host December concert

Monday, November 27, 2023 Press Release Culture 0

Performance will include Handel’s “Messiah.”

Monday, November 27, 2023 Press Release Culture 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

St. Joseph Cathedral in Manchester.

MANCHESTER, NH, November 20, 2023 – Very Reverend Jason Jalbert, Rector and Pastor of Saint Joseph Cathedral, invites the community to prepare for the Christmas season by attending a performance of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” and the oratorio masterwork, Handel’s “Messiah.” The concert will be held on December 15 at 7:30 p.m., in the recently restored Cathedral located on the corner of Pine and Lowell streets.

“This concert is a wonderful opportunity to enter into the beauty of the Advent season with timeless, sacred music,” said Rev. Jalbert.

The performances will include a chamber orchestra, choristers, and soloists from the Diocesan Festival and Chamber Choirs under the direction of Eric Bermani, DMin, Diocesan and Cathedral Director of Music and professor at Saint Anselm College. Tickets are $20 per person; children under 10 are free. The Cathedral is handicap accessible.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.stjosephcathedralnh.org/cathedralconcert, in the parish office, or at the door.

About this Author

Press Release

Manchester Ink Link

Your news, your way. We welcome business press releases for publication as a paid feature. Learn more here, or contact Carol Robidoux at publisher@manchesterinklink.com.

PhoneEmail

See all of this author's posts