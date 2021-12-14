Dec. 15 public meeting to review land-use code; decision on Front Street townhouse project postponed

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

d

The Manchester Planning and Community Development Department will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. on December 15 in the Aldermanic Chambers of City Hall. The meeting will begin the process of amending the Manchester Zoning Ordinance and incorporating it into a unified land-use code. The meeting will introduce the purpose of zoning, the goals of amending the ordinance, and describe how to get involved. The meeting will be televised and will be available on Manchester Public Television’s website on-demand.

PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, December 16 at 6 pm The meeting will be broadcast on Manchester Community Television, Channel 22. You can find the full agenda here, a summary of which is below:

At the last board meeting, the public hearing on PDSP2021-003, a townhouse development proposed for 1824 Front St, was closed and the application was to be reviewed during the December 16 business meeting. By request of the applicant, this decision will be deferred to January.

Regional Impact

Review of new applications to determine whether the proposed developments have regional impact and/or require comment by the Manchester Conservation Commission.

Impact Fees

The board will continue a discussion regarding impact fees and ideas to share with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

ZONING BOARD

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, December 9, and the following decisions were rendered. The meeting is available on-demand at Manchester Community Television. The following cases will be heard.