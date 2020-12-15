Dec. 15 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 670 new positive results with 65 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, DHHS announced 670 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 6.2%. Today’s results include 525 people who tested positive by PCR test and 145 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,477 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eighty-four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (223), Merrimack (82), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (63), Strafford (62), Belknap (54), Cheshire (22), Carrol (20), Grafton (14), Coos (5), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (65) and Nashua (37). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-one new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

There are currently 252 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 32,545 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 863 (3%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated December 15, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 32,545 Recovered 25,464 (78%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 604 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,477 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 863 (3%) Current Hospitalizations 252 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 471,037 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 34,009 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 60,722 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 660

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 12/08 12/09 12/10 12/11 12/12 12/13 12/14 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,700 908 1,703 1,258 1,329 999 1,253 1,307 LabCorp 1,694 1,333 1,930 1,053 1,625 1,802 1,293 1,533 Quest Diagnostics 1,249 1,839 917 1,308 1,364 1,747 1,385 1,401 Mako Medical 5 400 996 277 131 249 9 295 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 921 1,200 790 720 515 423 0 653 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 660 627 576 537 484 434 395 530 Other Laboratory* 2,218 2,074 2,165 1,770 1,719 1,010 871 1,690 University of New Hampshire** 1,539 782 1,483 1,773 1 0 1,917 1,071 Total 9,986 9,163 10,560 8,696 7,168 6,664 7,123 8,480 Antibody Laboratory Tests 12/08 12/09 12/10 12/11 12/12 12/13 12/14 Daily Average LabCorp 20 22 19 20 21 1 2 15 Quest Diagnostics 41 28 31 41 34 7 9 27 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 15 6 11 10 3 0 0 6 Other Laboratory* 10 15 12 15 7 0 10 10 Total 86 71 73 86 65 8 21 59

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.