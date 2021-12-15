Dec. 15 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,098 positive results with 106 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, DHHS announced 1,098 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, December 14. Today’s results include 741 people who tested positive by PCR test and 357 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 41 new cases from Monday, December 6 (18 by PCR and 23 by antigen test) for a new total of 999; an additional 12 new cases from Tuesday, December 7 (4 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,330; an additional 77 new cases from Wednesday, December 8 (35 by PCR and 42 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,584; an additional 27 new cases from Thursday, December 9 (14 by PCR and 13 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,271; an additional 20 new cases from Friday, December 10 (7 by PCR and 13 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,495; an additional 1 new case from Saturday, December 11 (1 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,016; and an additional 31 new cases from Monday, December 13 (3 by PCR and 28 by antigen test) for a new total of 856. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 8,982 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are three hundred and eighty-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (293), Merrimack (176), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (153), Strafford (114), Cheshire (71), Grafton (60), Belknap (59), Carroll (50), Sullivan (46), and Coos (23) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (106) and Nashua (86). The county of residence is being determined for seventy new cases.

DHHS has also announced seven additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 475 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 180,238 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 15, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 180,238 Recovered 169,439 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,817 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 8,982 Current Hospitalizations 475

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.