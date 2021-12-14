Dec. 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 825 positive results with 71 in Manchester; 20 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, DHHS announced 825 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, December 13. Today’s results include 414 people who tested positive by PCR test and 411 who tested positive by antigen test.

DHHS also announced an additional 8 new cases from Monday, December 6 (1 by PCR and 7 by antigen test, for a new total of 958); an additional 29 new cases from Wednesday, December 8 (5 by PCR and 24 by antigen test, for a new total of 1,507); an additional new case from Thursday, December 9 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test, for a new total of 1,244); and an additional 4 new cases from Sunday, December 12 (4 by PCR and 0 by antigen test, for a new total of 705). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 8,615 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two hundred and sixty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (196), Merrimack (99), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (93), Belknap (76), Strafford (61), Grafton (53), Cheshire (40), Sullivan (28), Carroll (17), and Coos (12) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (71) and Nashua (62). The county of residence is being determined for fifty-nine new cases.

DHHS has also announced 20 additional deaths related to COVID-19. 2 female residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 472 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 178,967 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 14, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 178,967 Recovered 168,542 (94%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,810 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 8,615 Current Hospitalizations 472

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Nov 15th, 2021 Male Coos 70-79 Week of Nov 15th, 2021 Male Rockingham 70-79

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/