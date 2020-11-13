Dec. 14 Interfaith Women of NH Zoom event: Home for the Holidays

Interfaith Women of New Hampshire invites you to a special Zoom event on December 14, 2020. Come join members of IWNH Leadership and friends as they present familiar and new holiday-related music, traditions, and perspectives as experienced while we have been, are and will be “Home for the Holidays.” Share in faith-based celebrations and worshipful observances from Muslim, Jewish and Christian women brought together for an evening of joy and light through a virtual gathering.

TO REGISTER: email interfaithwomennh@gmail.com or call Munise at 603-233-7760. Once registered you will receive a Zoom meeting invitation.

Check-in on 12/14/20 begins at 6:45 p.m. Program begins promptly at 7 p.m. Enjoy refreshments in your home along with this special presentation and stay for an opportunity to chat after the program.