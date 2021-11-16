Dec. 14 free workshop: How to create an ADU (in-law apartment) in your own home

MANCHESTER, NH – Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission (SNHPC), through financial support of AARP, is hosting a free virtual workshop on Dec. 14, 2021, on how to build an Accessory Dwelling Unit at your home.

An Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) is a residential unit that can be added to a single-family home. Accessory Dwellings are often referred to as an “in-law apartments” and, depending on a town’s regulations, an ADU can be detached (a separate building) from the main home, an addition to the main home, a conversion of existing space within the home, or a conversion of a garage into an ADU.

Accessory Dwellings are independent housing units that have their own kitchens, bathrooms, living areas, and entrances.

The December 14 virtual workshop will feature six key elements to inform homeowners. Topics include permitting, regulations, risks, and benefits of owning an ADU. The workshop will showcase different examples of how an ADU can be built on a property. Participants of the workshop will get an overview of typical zoning regulations and SNHPC staff will identify some of the more common barriers to building an ADU.

The workshop will highlight speakers knowledgeable in the construction, finance, and management of an ADU. Local builder Russ Collins will share aspects of ADU design and construction, mortgage lender Ryan Tufts will provide a few different lending tools owners can use to fund construction, and homebuyer education specialist Paul McLaughlin will provide an overview on the rights and responsibilities of being a landlord for your ADU.

This virtual workshop is free to the public, those interested can register for the event here.

The Southern NH Planning Commission is one of nine regional planning commissions in the State of New Hampshire. The Commission was formed under the New Hampshire Statutes in 1966. SNHPC serves as the coordinating agency for the planning initiatives of fourteen communities in the southern New Hampshire region.

For questions, or more detailed information, contact James Vayo, AICP, Southern NH Planning Commission, 603, 669-4664 or via email: jvayo@snhpc.org