Dec. 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 722 new positive results with 67 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, December 13, 2020, DHHS announced 722 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 5.9%. Today’s results include 490 people who tested positive by PCR test and 232 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 6,560 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

12/8: 23 new cases today, for an updated total of 972 cases

23 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/9: 170 new cases today, for an updated total of 688 cases

170 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/10: 42 new cases today, for an updated total of 818 cases

42 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/11: 92 new cases today, for an updated total of 477 cases

92 new cases today, for an updated total of cases 12/12: 395 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard .

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ninety-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (188), Merrimack (142), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (112), Strafford (54), Belknap (30), Cheshire (24), Grafton (18), Carrol (17), Coos (11), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (67) and Nashua (38). The county of residence is being determined for nineteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 251 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 30,956 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 861 (3%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated December 13, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 30,956 Recovered 23,793 (77%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 603 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,560 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 861 (3%) Current Hospitalizations 251 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 464,479 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 33,957 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 2,223

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 12/06 12/07 12/08 12/09 12/10 12/11 12/12 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 820 1,173 1,700 908 1,703 1,257 1,329 1,270 LabCorp 1,000 1,569 1,695 1,332 1,929 1,053 1,318 1,414 Quest Diagnostics 1,199 898 1,249 1,839 908 1,302 1,229 1,232 Mako Medical 99 201 5 400 996 277 131 301 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 507 233 920 1,200 790 719 0 624 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 438 490 659 626 564 529 382 527 Other Laboratory* 908 1,279 2,194 2,047 2,107 1,754 1,178 1,638 University of New Hampshire** 0 1,956 1,539 782 1,483 1,773 1 1,076 Total 4,971 7,799 9,961 9,134 10,480 8,664 5,568 8,082 Antibody Laboratory Tests 12/06 12/07 12/08 12/09 12/10 12/11 12/12 Daily Average LabCorp 0 0 20 22 19 19 0 11 Quest Diagnostics 1 9 41 28 31 41 33 26 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 12 15 6 11 10 1 8 Other Laboratory* 2 21 10 15 12 15 5 11 Total 4 42 86 71 73 85 39 57

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.